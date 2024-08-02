Is $100 a day enough for you to retire on?

F1980 said: I'm in a union and I've been going over my monthly pension.



My house is paid off and after all the bills are paid, I am left with about $100 per day to spend on food and disposable income.



That doesn't include social security but I am coming up on being able to retire through my union pension.



I am not sure if $100 a day would cover my spending comfortably. Click to expand...

As always, it's best to consult a financial advisor or accountant for this kind of advice, rather than relying on opinions from a bunch of knuckle-draggers (myself included) on an MMA forum.(Refer to the first comment for a prime example of the need for this caveat.)$100 a day equals $36,500 a year.It's feasible, especially with your house paid off, but personal spending habits and lifestyle will be the deciding factors.Don’t forget to account for inflation, emergencies, and healthcare costs.