Is $100 a day enough for you to retire on?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,708
Reaction score
1,744
I'm in a union and I've been going over my monthly pension.

My house is paid off and after all the bills are paid, I am left with about $100 per day to spend on food and disposable income.

That doesn't include social security but I am coming up on being able to retire through my union pension.

I am not sure if $100 a day would cover my spending comfortably.
 
F1980 said:
I'm in a union and I've been going over my monthly pension.

My house is paid off and after all the bills are paid, I am left with about $100 per day to spend on food and disposable income.

That doesn't include social security but I am coming up on being able to retire through my union pension.

I am not sure if $100 a day would cover my spending comfortably.
Click to expand...
As always, it's best to consult a financial advisor or accountant for this kind of advice, rather than relying on opinions from a bunch of knuckle-draggers (myself included) on an MMA forum.

(Refer to the first comment for a prime example of the need for this caveat.)

$100 a day equals $36,500 a year.

It's feasible, especially with your house paid off, but personal spending habits and lifestyle will be the deciding factors.

Don’t forget to account for inflation, emergencies, and healthcare costs.
 
$100 a day after all bills are paid sounds like a reasonable amount.

It all depends on the person, and what they plan to do in retirement.
 
Guess it depends on the person, but I easily could. Just depends on what you like to do with your time. If you are a homebody who cooks your own food, it is easily doable.
 
Today a reasonable food budget for a single male for a month is about $400. Leaving you about $2600 for expendable income.

$36,500 a year for food, and expendable income is fine today. Just try not to live too long.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,193
Messages
55,959,755
Members
175,010
Latest member
admnri

Share this page

Back
Top