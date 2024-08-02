Is $100 a day enough for you to retire on?

F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
I'm in a union and I've been going over my monthly pension.
My house is paid off and after all the bills are paid, I am left with about $100 per day to spend on food and disposable income.
That doesn't include social security but I am coming up on being able to retire through my union pension.
I am not sure if $100 a day would cover my spending comfortably.
