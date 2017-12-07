  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Irish town gets horny off of Viagra factory fumes

https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/irish-town-gets-horny-off-of-viagra-factory-fumes/

As The Times of London, reported, Ringaskiddy residents believe that Viagra wafts through the air thanks to the Pfizer factory in their town. According to the paper, the drug was produced in the area beginning in 1998. The drug was also approved by the Food and Drug Administration that year as the first pill providing relief to impotent men.

Local bartender Debbie O’Grady, who works at the Ferry Boat Inn, joked to the paper about the purported effects on residents, “One whiff and you’re stiff.” Grady’s mother, Sadie, explained that people who visit the town feel compelled to stay, thanks to the little blue pill.

“We’ve been getting the love fumes for years now for free,” Sadie told The Times. “It’s amazing the number of people who come to this village, perhaps out of curiosity, and then never leave,” she said.

“They settle down here. As they say, there’s something in the air—not that we need it, of course. But for some fellas with problems in that department it can be a blessing.”

Rumors swirl around the city as citizens speak of a baby boom after the factory’s opening and tell stories about guys gathering around the facility to inhale the Viagra fumes.
so this explains all those weird photos of conor with a hard-on.
 
Known in Ireland as Red Panty Town.
 
If you experience an erection for longer than 4 hours, contact your landlord and break your lease.
 
“One whiff and you’re stiff.”

Funniest story I've read in a while.
 
That fucking town


Literally
 
Hey saw they are coming out with cheap generic viagra also. Saw that in the news the other day.

Viagra is also good at decreasing the chances of a heart attack. It raises nitric oxide levels in the body. A little on that can be seen here:

"Men taking the erectile dysfunction pills are also 40 per cent less likely to be hospitalised with subsequent heart failure"

https://www.thesun.co.uk/living/305...risk-of-early-death-by-a-third-research-says/
 
so mcgregor has an excuse if he ever gets busted for something

"I was visiting me relatives in Riggaskiddy and the fumes. . . "

Tainted Viagra
 
