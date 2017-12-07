Irish town gets horny off of Viagra factory fumes

As The Times of London, reported, Ringaskiddy residents believe that Viagra wafts through the air thanks to the Pfizer factory in their town. According to the paper, the drug was produced in the area beginning in 1998. The drug was also approved by the Food and Drug Administration that year as the first pill providing relief to impotent men.



Local bartender Debbie O’Grady, who works at the Ferry Boat Inn, joked to the paper about the purported effects on residents, “One whiff and you’re stiff.” Grady’s mother, Sadie, explained that people who visit the town feel compelled to stay, thanks to the little blue pill.



“We’ve been getting the love fumes for years now for free,” Sadie told The Times. “It’s amazing the number of people who come to this village, perhaps out of curiosity, and then never leave,” she said.



“They settle down here. As they say, there’s something in the air—not that we need it, of course. But for some fellas with problems in that department it can be a blessing.”



Rumors swirl around the city as citizens speak of a baby boom after the factory’s opening and tell stories about guys gathering around the facility to inhale the Viagra fumes.