International Iraqi 'asylum seeker' arrested in Germany after police foil plans to attack Christmas market

A 37-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker has been arrested in Augsburg, Germany, for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on the city’s popular Christmas market, local police confirmed.

Authorities acted after discovering evidence that the suspect, named as Ali Al-G, had scouted the market and engaged with Islamic State (IS) operatives online. The arrest has highlighted ongoing security concerns surrounding Christmas markets across Germany, which have been targets for Islamist terrorism in recent years.

 
I thought our main mans W. Bush & Obama liberated Iraq with Operation Iraqi Freedom. Why do they need asylum at this point?
 
Bloody bigots arresting a man just trying to bring some diversity and cultural enrichment to his new home.
 
KnightTemplar said:
"You have to be lucky every time. We only have to be lucky once".
- The IRA.
Honestly time to stop giving them that one opportunity, IMO. 24/7 constant surveillance. Immediate deportation upon committing any form of crime or suspicious online behaviour.
 
curses-foiled.png
 
Don't worry, Germany will eventually come up with a final solution to the problem.
 
