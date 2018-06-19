Like the comic, the eight-episode "adult animated" Amazon series, from Kirkman and Cory Walker, revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is suspenseful, action-filled and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship and humanity.



Reading that reminds me of My Hero Academia. I don't have Amazon so I'll have to check this out whenever I can.