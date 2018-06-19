Television INVINCIBLE - Dragonlord's Recommendation (Season 2 Returns March 14)

If you have seen the entire season one of INVINCIBLE, how would your rate it?

  • Total voters
    176
Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
84,970
Reaction score
17,815
Update: March 28, 2021

Notice to New Visitors to This Thread:

Check out INVINCIBLE. It's setting up to becoming one of the greatest superhero animated series ever. Watch the first episode completely. It is not what it seems. By the end, you'll be hooked and intrigued. Stay away from this thread until you've watched the first episode to avoid spoilers. If you like YOUNG JUSTICE, you will like this.

Invincible-2.jpg

______________________________________________________




Update: Octoer 8, 2020

Bloody Trailer for Robert Kirkman's INVINCIBLE, Premiering March 26, 2021 [Updated]

INVINCIBLE is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. From Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. Coming to Prime Video in March 26, 2021.




______________________________________________________




Update: June 19, 2018

Robert Kirkman's INVINCIBLE Animated Series Receives Straight-to-Series Order from Amazon

MUZcKkB.png


Nearly a year after moving his overall deal from AMC to Amazon Studios, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has lined up his first new series under the pact and it's a familiar one.

Amazon Studios has handed out a straight-to-series order for an hourlong animated take on Invincible, based on Kirkman's recently concluded comic book of the same name.

Like the comic, the eight-episode "adult animated" Amazon series, from Kirkman and Cory Walker, revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is suspenseful, action-filled and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship and humanity.

The series is produced by Kirkman's Skybound, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) set as showrunner. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead) and Catherine Winder (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) are attached to executive produce. Justin and Chris Copeland (Ultimate Spider-Man) will serve as supervising directors.

First launched in 2003, the comic published by Kirkman's Image Comics imprint Skybound Entertainment wrapped its run in February after 144 issues. Kirkman and Walker created the title, with Ryan Ottley boarding with the eighth issue as its central artist.

Invincible was developed in April 2017 as a feature film, which sources say is still active. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are set to write, direct and produce the adaptation of the comic, with Kirkman on board via Skybound's first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Skybound topper Alpert and co-presidents of film and TV Bryan Furst and Sean Furst are attached to the feature and will return for the Amazon series.

Invincible is Kirkman's first series under his overall deal with Amazon Studios. The pact reunited him with genre topper Yguado, who helped turn The Walking Dead series into a global phenomenon when the series launched day-and-date across the globe.

The Invincible order gives Kirkman his fourth scripted series on the air, joining AMC's The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead as well as Cinemax's exorcism drama Outcast. All of them are based on Kirkman's Skybound comics.

For its part, Amazon checks off three boxes with Invincible in that the series is a genre play, animated and a YA-themed entry. Genre and YA are both top priorities for new Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. The series comes as animation continues to be a top priority for streamers.

'Walking Dead' Creator Sets First Amazon Series: Animated Comic Book Drama 'Invincible'
 
Like the comic, the eight-episode "adult animated" Amazon series, from Kirkman and Cory Walker, revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is suspenseful, action-filled and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship and humanity.

Reading that reminds me of My Hero Academia. I don't have Amazon so I'll have to check this out whenever I can.
 
tenor.gif


I know the comic is under the radar for a lot of people, but it's really, REALLY good. Like Superman if it was written to appeal to adults instead of 6 year olds. Believe me, an adult oriented animated version is a GREAT thing. The comic is very violent, ad would have been terrible as a Saturday morning cartoon. @sgt jumpy you hear about this?
 
Is this the same universe as irridimable? That superhero that sinks entire continent?
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Robert Kirkman's INVINCIBLE Animated Series Receives Straight-to-Series Order from Amazon

MUZcKkB.png


Nearly a year after moving his overall deal from AMC to Amazon Studios, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has lined up his first new series under the pact and it's a familiar one.

Amazon Studios has handed out a straight-to-series order for an hourlong animated take on Invincible, based on Kirkman's recently concluded comic book of the same name.

Like the comic, the eight-episode "adult animated" Amazon series, from Kirkman and Cory Walker, revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is suspenseful, action-filled and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship and humanity.

The series is produced by Kirkman's Skybound, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) set as showrunner. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead) and Catherine Winder (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) are attached to executive produce. Justin and Chris Copeland (Ultimate Spider-Man) will serve as supervising directors.

First launched in 2003, the comic published by Kirkman's Image Comics imprint Skybound Entertainment wrapped its run in February after 144 issues. Kirkman and Walker created the title, with Ryan Ottley boarding with the eighth issue as its central artist.

Invincible was developed in April 2017 as a feature film, which sources say is still active. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are set to write, direct and produce the adaptation of the comic, with Kirkman on board via Skybound's first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Skybound topper Alpert and co-presidents of film and TV Bryan Furst and Sean Furst are attached to the feature and will return for the Amazon series.

Invincible is Kirkman's first series under his overall deal with Amazon Studios. The pact reunited him with genre topper Yguado, who helped turn The Walking Dead series into a global phenomenon when the series launched day-and-date across the globe.

The Invincible order gives Kirkman his fourth scripted series on the air, joining AMC's The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead as well as Cinemax's exorcism drama Outcast. All of them are based on Kirkman's Skybound comics.

For its part, Amazon checks off three boxes with Invincible in that the series is a genre play, animated and a YA-themed entry. Genre and YA are both top priorities for new Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. The series comes as animation continues to be a top priority for streamers.

'Walking Dead' Creator Sets First Amazon Series: Animated Comic Book Drama 'Invincible'
Click to expand...

@Dragonlordxxxxx Dude . Conquest vs Invincible oh snap
 
I don't much about this series but I like Superhero animated shows so I hope it's
good and the animation doesn't look like crap.
 
Mike said:
tenor.gif


I know the comic is under the radar for a lot of people, but it's really, REALLY good. Like Superman if it was written to appeal to adults instead of 6 year olds. Believe me, an adult oriented animated version is a GREAT thing. The comic is very violent, ad would have been terrible as a Saturday morning cartoon. @sgt jumpy you hear about this?
Click to expand...
Hey, remember when he got raped?

Wild stuff...was pretty hot too.
 
raty tat tat said:
I don't much about this series but I like Superhero animated shows so I hope it's
good and the animation doesn't look like crap.
Click to expand...

I hope they do it Justice . Great series and there is an Iconic Fight that if animated properly will be Brutal.
 
heavyarms21 said:
I hope they do it Justice . Great series and there is an Iconic Fight that if animated properly will be Brutal.
Click to expand...
Out of curiosity do you or any else think the Walking dead would've been good animated series?
Never read the comic or watched the show so I'd like to know your opinion.
 
Nice. We get the see a roided up Mark Walhberg again
 
raty tat tat said:
Out of curiosity do you or any else think the Walking dead would've been good animated series?
Never read the comic or watched the show so I'd like to know your opinion.
Click to expand...

Animated , not so much . Zombie Gore Animated is meh to me . Especially if it was walking dead set the "Real" World where there aren't super powers or supernatural elements.

An animated show like Invincible "Should" be great because the animated characters can be unleashed.
 
method115 said:
Like the comic, the eight-episode "adult animated" Amazon series, from Kirkman and Cory Walker, revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is suspenseful, action-filled and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship and humanity.

Reading that reminds me of My Hero Academia.
Click to expand...

Fist thing that came to mind. I don't see any american made cartoon series topping it's last episode.
 
raty tat tat said:
Out of curiosity do you or any else think the Walking dead would've been good animated series?
Never read the comic or watched the show so I'd like to know your opinion.
Click to expand...

It worked in the Telltale games series, which had a 3d animation style.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,910
Messages
55,244,931
Members
174,703
Latest member
7akim ahmed

Share this page

Back
Top