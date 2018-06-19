Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: March 28, 2021
Notice to New Visitors to This Thread:
Check out INVINCIBLE. It's setting up to becoming one of the greatest superhero animated series ever. Watch the first episode completely. It is not what it seems. By the end, you'll be hooked and intrigued. Stay away from this thread until you've watched the first episode to avoid spoilers. If you like YOUNG JUSTICE, you will like this.
______________________________________________________
Update: Octoer 8, 2020
Bloody Trailer for Robert Kirkman's INVINCIBLE, Premiering March 26, 2021 [Updated]
INVINCIBLE is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. From Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. Coming to Prime Video in March 26, 2021.
______________________________________________________
Update: June 19, 2018
Robert Kirkman's INVINCIBLE Animated Series Receives Straight-to-Series Order from Amazon
Nearly a year after moving his overall deal from AMC to Amazon Studios, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has lined up his first new series under the pact and it's a familiar one.
Amazon Studios has handed out a straight-to-series order for an hourlong animated take on Invincible, based on Kirkman's recently concluded comic book of the same name.
Like the comic, the eight-episode "adult animated" Amazon series, from Kirkman and Cory Walker, revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is suspenseful, action-filled and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship and humanity.
The series is produced by Kirkman's Skybound, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) set as showrunner. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead) and Catherine Winder (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) are attached to executive produce. Justin and Chris Copeland (Ultimate Spider-Man) will serve as supervising directors.
First launched in 2003, the comic published by Kirkman's Image Comics imprint Skybound Entertainment wrapped its run in February after 144 issues. Kirkman and Walker created the title, with Ryan Ottley boarding with the eighth issue as its central artist.
Invincible was developed in April 2017 as a feature film, which sources say is still active. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are set to write, direct and produce the adaptation of the comic, with Kirkman on board via Skybound's first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Skybound topper Alpert and co-presidents of film and TV Bryan Furst and Sean Furst are attached to the feature and will return for the Amazon series.
Invincible is Kirkman's first series under his overall deal with Amazon Studios. The pact reunited him with genre topper Yguado, who helped turn The Walking Dead series into a global phenomenon when the series launched day-and-date across the globe.
The Invincible order gives Kirkman his fourth scripted series on the air, joining AMC's The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead as well as Cinemax's exorcism drama Outcast. All of them are based on Kirkman's Skybound comics.
For its part, Amazon checks off three boxes with Invincible in that the series is a genre play, animated and a YA-themed entry. Genre and YA are both top priorities for new Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. The series comes as animation continues to be a top priority for streamers.
'Walking Dead' Creator Sets First Amazon Series: Animated Comic Book Drama 'Invincible'
