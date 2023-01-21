Invicta FC: wMMA betting thread

Women's MMA

Any and all Invicta FC wMMA events can go in this thread

Invicta is Latin for "unbeatable"

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/128-invicta-fighting-championships-ifc

Invicta-Fighting-Championships-IFC-MMA-logo.jpg







.............

Invicta FC 52 - Machado vs. McCormack
Wednesday, March 15
Denver, Colorado
9:00 PM eastern

Valesca Machado 63.3858 inch reach, 1.9685 inch reach advantage
Danni McCormack 61.4173 inch reach


Ireland’s Danni McCormack (6-2) will challenge Valesca “Tina Black” Machado (12-3) for the Strawweight Title on Wednesday, March 15 at Invicta FC 52 in Denver, Colorado.

The announcement of the fight was made during the Invicta FC 51 broadcast on Wednesday night. McCormack, who fights out of SBG Ireland, will get the chance to become the first Irish Invicta FC champion when she squares off against her Brazilian rival.

McCormack signed with Invicta in October of 2022 and went on to make her debut at Invicta 50 in November. After a disappointing start to 2022, “Mac” put all of her previous woes in the rear view mirror as she put on a career best performance against Maíra Mazar enroute to winning a unanimous decision.

That fight served as an alternative bout for the strawweight tournament which took place on the same night. McCormack cut an emotional post-fight speech calling for the title shot, and her wish has now been granted by the Invicta brass.

Valesca Machado needed to fight twice on the same night as McCormack picked up a win on her Invicta debut. The 115 pound standout went to a split decision with Ediana Silva in the semi-final of the 115-pound tournament.

The 27-year old was crowned the strawweight champion after notching her second win of the night when she defeated Karolina Wójcik by unanimous decision. Her first title defence will come against McCormack who now has the chance to become Ireland’s latest world champion.

Invicta FC 52 will take place on Wednesday, March 15 in Denver, Colorado.

The event will be broadcast live on the Invicta FC Youtube channel, AXSTV, Fightnet and on Facebook.

Invicta FC 52 - Machado vs. McCormack
 
Kline is a rare breed. One of the most impressive young wmma fighters ive seen. I usually fade these young girls, but she is solid. Very impressive in her last fight.

1u parlay on Kline/Machado -200
 
FimbulFightPicks said:
Kline is a rare breed. One of the most impressive young wmma fighters ive seen. I usually fade these young girls, but she is solid. Very impressive in her last fight.

1u parlay on Kline/Machado -200
I think Kline is great and she likely wins however I think it's fair to warn people that the girl she's fighting is an Olympic judo bronze medallist, multiple time worlds medalist and four time European champ.
 
Invicta FC 53: DeCoursey vs. Dos Santos

The 5th Invicta FC event in Denver since July 2022 ..

Invicta had 1 recent event in Hinton, Oklahoma but the other 4 were all in Denver ... before that they had 19 straight events in Kansas City

Wednesday 05.03.2023 at 08:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: YouTube
Promotion: Invicta FC
Ownership: Invicta Fighting Championships
Venue: Reelworks Denver
Location: Denver, Colorado, United States
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 7

Ky Bennett and Claire Guthrie train in Denver

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/99821-invicta-fc-53-decoursey-vs-dos-santos
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/73002

335968367_901412041131316_4894606548728477192_n.webp


Jillian DeCoursey will turn 39 years old in July
 
https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/invicta-fc-53-2880
https://fightodds.io/odds/4656/invicta-fc-53-decoursey-vs-dos-santos

Invicta FC 53

Jillian Decoursey -170
Rayanne Dos Santos +140

Danielle Taylor +300
Jessica Delboni -400

Claire Guthrie -185
Olga Rubin +155

Monique Adriane -180 https://www.instagram.com/_moniqueadriane/?hl=en
Nicole Geraldo +150 https://www.instagram.com/nicogeraldocruz/?hl=en

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/bouts/747379-invicta-fc-53-monique-adriane-vs-nicole-geraldo

Elise Pone +160
Liana Pirosin -200

Elisandra Ferreira -180 ... turned 25 in March 2023
Flor Hernandez +150 .... Unknown age, my guess is she is at least 29

Kendal Holowell -125 ... found her age: 28 ... 3 years older, 2 inch reach advantage, 1 inch taller
Ky Bennett -105 age 25

g7bHW6d.png




I took Nicole Geraldo +150 ... Mexico City slightly higher elevation than Denver



Generated the subtitles of his video:

 
Wednesday's Invicta FC 53 event now starts at 9:00 PM eastern

Current odds:

upload_2023-5-3_9-46-58.png
 
25101 Danni McCormack -175
25102 Karolina Wojcik +145

02:00 PM 25105 Kalindra Faria +330
25106 Valesca Machado -430

02:00 PM 25109 Dee Begley +195
25110 Kristina Williams -245

02:00 PM 25113 Andrea Amaro +135
25114 Hilarie Rose -165

02:00 PM 25117 Julia Dorny -183
25118 Riley Martinez +153

02:00 PM 25121 Fernanda Araujo +241
25122 Maria Djukic -301
 
Wojcik is tiny and not very good, judging from her fight with Gloria DePaula. Not sure McCormack is much better. Not that it matters much, but this is a rematch of a 2017 amateur fight that Wojcik won. Thoughts?

I hear Machado is good, and expected to graduate to the UFC, but I don't know her opponent.

Not sure about the rest.
 
Andrea Amaro (in black) vs. Claudia Diaz


Hilarie Rose vs. Glory Watson


Hilarie Rose vs. Gabby Gulfin


Rose seems to have poor sub defence, despite having a brown belt in BJJ. Amaro won her fight more on cardio than striking skill.
 
Julia Dorny comes from a fairly strong Judo background, qualifying for the European Championship tournament. She has a purple belt in BJJ. 2018 IMMAF champion (a very good amateur accolade, IMO). She looks god-awful in this fight, though:

Julia Dorny vs. Jeslen Mishelle


Riley Martinez vs. Jeslen Mishelle (I think it's private?)


Can't really find any footage of Martinez.
 
B.Goetz said:
Wojcik is tiny and not very good, judging from her fight with Gloria DePaula. Not sure McCormack is much better. Not that it matters much, but this is a rematch of a 2017 amateur fight that Wojcik won. Thoughts?

I hear Machado is good, and expected to graduate to the UFC, but I don't know her opponent.

Not sure about the rest.
I'm on Danni at 1.71, but I'm not super confident. Not even sure I want to stay on it or not.

Both girls are cans, but Danni does more in rounds and that might be all that decides it.
 
upload_2023-10-27_21-53-58.png

Blind fade of Dorny cashes. LOL.
SUBMISSION, REAR NAKED CHOKE
1:48 Round 1 of 3
 
Bringing this back for a parlay I made, Ducote/Bennett/Leonardo/Zoe/Magdalena

Victoria's pretty much the only value line there, but I figured women in squash matches can do no wrong. Negative finishing potential being the biggest part of my calculations.

Missed out on a big movement for Shanna Young. Apparently she was -170 yesterday but she's now -1000. Girl she's fighting is a total can so it tracks.
 
Parlayed all the favorites
juice-boost-logo-web-A0xrE659R0TlPQlo.png


The only one who might lose is Pendell, so I did a bigger parlay without her (or Ducote (ultra-low volume, huge juice), or Leonardo (short notice UFC ultra-can vs bigger, regionals ultra-can with full camp)
<{1-14}>
 
