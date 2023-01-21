Invicta FC: wMMA betting thread

Women's MMA

Invicta is Latin for "unbeatable".............Invicta FC 52 - Machado vs. McCormackWednesday, March 15Denver, Colorado9:00 PM easternValesca Machado 63.3858 inch reach, 1.9685 inch reach advantageDanni McCormack 61.4173 inch reachIreland's Danni McCormack (6-2) will challenge Valesca "Tina Black" Machado (12-3) for the Strawweight Title on Wednesday, March 15 at Invicta FC 52 in Denver, Colorado.The announcement of the fight was made during the Invicta FC 51 broadcast on Wednesday night. McCormack, who fights out of SBG Ireland, will get the chance to become the first Irish Invicta FC champion when she squares off against her Brazilian rival.McCormack signed with Invicta in October of 2022 and went on to make her debut at Invicta 50 in November. After a disappointing start to 2022, "Mac" put all of her previous woes in the rear view mirror as she put on a career best performance against Maíra Mazar enroute to winning a unanimous decision.That fight served as an alternative bout for the strawweight tournament which took place on the same night. McCormack cut an emotional post-fight speech calling for the title shot, and her wish has now been granted by the Invicta brass.Valesca Machado needed to fight twice on the same night as McCormack picked up a win on her Invicta debut. The 115 pound standout went to a split decision with Ediana Silva in the semi-final of the 115-pound tournament.The 27-year old was crowned the strawweight champion after notching her second win of the night when she defeated Karolina Wójcik by unanimous decision. Her first title defence will come against McCormack who now has the chance to become Ireland's latest world champion.Invicta FC 52 will take place on Wednesday, March 15 in Denver, Colorado.The event will be broadcast live on the Invicta FC Youtube channel, AXSTV, Fightnet and on Facebook.