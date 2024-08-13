Who watch movies from different countries.



Give me some Kerala socialist antifeminists. pro isolation American monarchists, Hong Kong expats shitting on anti free speech former liberals. socialists who flat out say racism is not a top 10 issue within the US, socialist Islamists, Hindu nationalists who want a bigger welfare state, pro human extinction people.



Give me your freaks, your crazies, the unconventional. those who do not fit easily into boxes, who also have a diverse taste in movies both in terms of geography and genres.