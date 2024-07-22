Opinion Interesting look at the SR-72 hypersonic aircraft by a former fighter pilot.

He discusses the SR-72 an is it real could it actually been tested? SR-72 could obsolete the need for hypersonic missiles in many cases.

The design the difficulties it would have to deal with in bringing this plane to the military needs. Hypersonic missiles are still needed but for some cases gets much cheaper traditional missile at a target.

Multiple versions for nuclear, air to air combat, cycle engine technology has made huge progress an it has already been tested in one variant? At least he believes from what he has been reading.

 
