Interesting fact about the popularity of UFC and Americas dominance

There is no debate that USA and UFC are the mecca of mma. Ironically however it's not that popular here. Non UFC dominate the attendance records. None of the top 30 are in the US. UFC only has like 3 events in the top 30. The majority of the biggest events were also pre 2010.The US has the premier organization and its where the biggest bulk of top fighters are from but it would seem that there is far more interest in MMA abroad. I was thinking mma was more mainstream globally today but it seems that it was actually bigger prevent 2010 on a global scale.IMO in terms of its overall peak (global popularity, grandeur, fighter skill, budo and staying true to the spirit of a fight and martial arts in general) it was between 2003-2010.Source