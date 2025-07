My east indian buddy tells me how they often don't eat protein in that country, that probably has something to do with it. Also, it seems as though there is a real caste system where a lot of the population has a disdain for physical labor. There have been no east indian champs that I'm aware of. My opinion it would be cultural rather than genetics. the numbers are there, enough people. I was surprised to see the average iq was amongst the lowest on earth given the fact that the best computer minds in the world come from there. It's ironic that they don't have any good fighters because martial arts had some roots there.