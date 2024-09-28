In retrospect who was in the right, Tito or Dana?

I'm speaking specifically of Tito's reluctance to fight Liddell and holding out for more money. Back in the day the fanbase was 90% on Dana's side. Tito was considered a duck for holding out for more money. When I first got into the sport I also bought into Dana's narrative.

As I've grown older and seen Dana's constant lies and manipulative behavior, my mind has changed.
Tito is an idiot no doubt, but he was in the right in this particular conflict. He was their biggest star and this was the biggest fight the UFC could have put on at the time and they were getting paid peanuts. Tito was right to demand red panty night.
 
The reluctance to fight Lidell was hilarious, because everyone knew Tito was ducking and using the friend bit as an excuse, including Chuck.

Tito- 'Me and Chuck have a lot of love as friends, that's more important than us fighting.'

Chuck- 'We weren't that good of friends. He's exaggerating that because he doesn't want to fight me.'

lol
 
Any fighter, especially a champion, trying to squeeze more money out of the UFC and Dana is always in the right.
 
Tito ducked... Dana didn't want to pay him Face of the UFC money...

Whatever

I'm kinda glad it happened.


Randy became Champ... Him and Chuck as coaches of TUF1 and the fights after were legendary...

Chuck defends against Tito in the UFC biggest PPV at the time. And both got paid.
 
I dont blame Tito for being reluctant to fight Chuck. He knew it would be a tough fight not in his favor.

But what he said was that he thought it was smarter for he and Chuck should hold out for more money. Which IS Smart.

But Chuck didnt want to do that. He just wanted the fight. Tito was at the time doing alot of other stuff outside the sport and making good money.

So I do believe he wanted to make it worth it cos he wasnt a slave to Dana in the same way others were.

Dana of course tried to make it look like Tito was a chickenshit and didnt want to fight, which is what Dana does. We have seen that.
 
If was financial Tito if it was sports based the UFC. Chucks win streak was the record at the time.

Titos stupid ass really is responsible for Danas whole life. He might be an idiot but the cause and effect is clear there. Dana bought the UFC because he was Titos manager and Tito was the only fighter who could do even MM numbers in the beginning.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Tito ducked... Dana didn't want to pay him Face of the UFC money...

Whatever

I'm kinda glad it happened.


Randy became Champ... Him and Chuck as coaches of TUF1 and the fights after were legendary...

Chuck defends against Tito in the UFC biggest PPV at the time. And both got paid.
Click to expand...

Great post man. Great perspective.
 
