In retrospect who was in the right, Tito or Dana?

I dont blame Tito for being reluctant to fight Chuck. He knew it would be a tough fight not in his favor.



But what he said was that he thought it was smarter for he and Chuck should hold out for more money. Which IS Smart.



But Chuck didnt want to do that. He just wanted the fight. Tito was at the time doing alot of other stuff outside the sport and making good money.



So I do believe he wanted to make it worth it cos he wasnt a slave to Dana in the same way others were.



Dana of course tried to make it look like Tito was a chickenshit and didnt want to fight, which is what Dana does. We have seen that.