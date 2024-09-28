In retrospect who was in the right, Tito or Dana?

blaseblase
I'm speaking specifically of Tito's reluctance to fight Liddell and holding out for more money. Back in the day the fanbase was 90% on Dana's side. Tito was considered a duck for holding out for more money. When I first got into the sport I also bought into Dana's narrative.
As I've grown older and seen Dana's constant lies and manipulative behavior, my mind has changed.
Tito is an idiot no doubt, but he was in the right in this particular conflict. He was their biggest star and this was the biggest fight the UFC could have put on at the time and they were getting paid peanuts. Tito was right to demand red panty night.
