Not exactly sure why Pride disallowed them, but for fighters having to fight multiple times in one night (which happened quite a bit) I can understand why the effects of having a cut (which is a more common consequence of elbows being legal) disadvantaged any fighter that needed to fight again carrying a cut, thus minimising that potential was to ban them to the head.



Personally, One Championship has the best rules



Elbows AND upkicks from the guard (and 'Royce Gracie' heels to the back/kidneys are legal too IIRC). Makes the guard a much more versatile and dangerous position. Under unified, it is effectively neutered.