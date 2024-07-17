In just two years, The Fighting Nerds are 20-4

How many champions will Fighting Nerds produce?

Since they first burst on the scene, I have highly touted TFN. I can see Silva and Caio grabbing gold in the future, what are Sherbros opinions on The Fighting Nerds?
1000033527.jpg
Head Coach Flávio Álvardo is an experienced 49-11 fighter bringing a lot of experience to the young guns on the team.

Carlos Prates is looking to extend his 12 fight, 9 TKO streak with a win of Li Jinliang at UFC 305.

Four days earlier, one of their potential prospects, 7-1 Icaro Brito will be making his DWCS debut against Gracie Stockton's 8-0 Ernie Juarez. Even this early into his career, Brito already has a varied striking arsenal, with finish wins coming by punches, head kick, flying knee, and elbows. Juarez is a step up from regional Brasil fighters, but hasnt shown anything really impressive, but has shown he knows how not to lose. Good test to see if Brito has what it takes for the big leagues.
 
tumblr_ottsbnxh3t1u501aoo1_400.gif
 
Too early to tell who could be a champ but they are looking good. Caio Borralho is probably the furthest along but he's coming off a win over Paul Craig, we need to see these guys get truly tested before determining how far they might go.
 
They are great fighters and have fun personality.
I like them
 
quite a few prospects that have been looking good so far, time will tell
 
Very promising camp imo the striking of most of the dudes there is very impressive.
 
