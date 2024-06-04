Movies IMDB Top 250 History

I was looking at this and found some of the stats very interesting.

For example between 2000 to 2009 and 2010 to 2019 those decades have the highest entries of movies.

Higher than the 90s and the 80s, which is surprising to me.

And I don't think the The Shawshank Redemption will ever be toppled it's been 18 years now. The last time I believe it was The Dark Knight that was #1. Also the state of current movies haven't been that great.

IMDb Top 250 of 3 June 2024 compared with 2 June 2024 // IMDb Top 250 History

An overview of the new entries and changes to the IMDb Top 250 between 3 June 2024 and 2 June 2024.
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) // IMDb Top 250 History

An historical overview of the movie The Shawshank Redemption on the IMDb top 250 including charts, statistics and more!.
