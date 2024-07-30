I'm warming up to Belal as champ pretty quickly TBH

All I want is active champs. As long as they earned their spot there then whether they are "boring" or not isn't the most important thing to me, I want to see whose the best, and I want well paid fighters who fight often and aren't divas that avoid tough fights.



Getting extremely sick of rematch's and title shots being given on the basis of winning a popularity contest.

We'll see but if Belal defends soon then bless him, the WW title picture has been held up by Usman, Colby, and Masvidal for wayyyyyy too long.