I'm warming up to Belal as champ pretty quickly TBH

Portland8242

-Already explicitly stated that he'll fight Shavkat, no hesitation. He's clearly not interested in ducking anyone.
-Had the pink goof completely unhinged in the post fight presser, Dana hates this guy more than Tyron Woodley LOL
-Upper management Ari Emmanuel also losing his mind over a vocal Palestinian champ who actively brings attention to the war.
-Has Colby on Submissive Radio coping all over the place and jealous as hell that he did what he couldn't do.

I was really overlooking this guy before, but him being champ is going to be good for the division.
 
Can't help but notice none of those reasons have anything to do with what he brings inside the cage lol
 
All I want is active champs. As long as they earned their spot there then whether they are "boring" or not isn't the most important thing to me, I want to see whose the best, and I want well paid fighters who fight often and aren't divas that avoid tough fights.

Getting extremely sick of rematch's and title shots being given on the basis of winning a popularity contest.
We'll see but if Belal defends soon then bless him, the WW title picture has been held up by Usman, Colby, and Masvidal for wayyyyyy too long.
 
