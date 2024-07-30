I'm warming up to Belal as champ pretty quickly TBH

Portland8242
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- May 13, 2018
- Messages
- 9,913
- Reaction score
- 18,920
-Already explicitly stated that he'll fight Shavkat, no hesitation. He's clearly not interested in ducking anyone.
-Had the pink goof completely unhinged in the post fight presser, Dana hates this guy more than Tyron Woodley LOL
-Upper management Ari Emmanuel also losing his mind over a vocal Palestinian champ who actively brings attention to the war.
-Has Colby on Submissive Radio coping all over the place and jealous as hell that he did what he couldn't do.
I was really overlooking this guy before, but him being champ is going to be good for the division.
