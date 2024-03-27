"Im surprised he took that fight." - Sean Omalley

BluntForceTrama
During his podcast he talked about how he was impressed by Dustin Poirier's performance vs Saint-Denis who the ladder he coined as extremely dangerous
But in the same breath he said he was shocked Dustin took the fight.
Was it innocuous or did he just admit he himself will
duck when necessary?
He did stumble a little but realized he was past the point of no return lol
