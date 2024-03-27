"Im surprised he took that fight." - Sean Omalley

BluntForceTrama said: During his podcast he talked about how he was impressed by Dustin Poirier's performance vs Saint-Denis who the ladder he coined as extremely dangerous



But in the same breath he said he was shocked Dustin took the fight.



Was it innocuous or did he just admit he himself will

duck when necessary?



He did stumble a little but realized he was past the point of no return lol Click to expand...

Bruh, the mere act of not taking a fight or saying someone could/should/would not take a fight does not immediately imply ducking.And for this situation specifically of O'Malley commenting on Poirier, Poirier is clearly in a different stage of his career than O'Malley. His comment was directed at Poirier within the context of Poirier's career and also within the context that Poirier wasn't fighting anybody unless it was a big/established name for the longest time.But these negative minded SDers are always looking for ways to possibly shit on a fighter, so I'm not surprised this thread was made.