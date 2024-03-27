"Im surprised he took that fight." - Sean Omalley

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

During his podcast he talked about how he was impressed by Dustin Poirier's performance vs Saint-Denis who the ladder he coined as extremely dangerous

But in the same breath he said he was shocked Dustin took the fight.

Was it innocuous or did he just admit he himself will
duck when necessary?

He did stumble a little but realized he was past the point of no return lol
 
Questioning why the number 3 primarily striker coming off a ko loss risking it against a grappler on a finish streak is not the same as “I’m the champion and I’m going to duck the guy everyone wants me to fight”
 
Bruh, the mere act of not taking a fight or saying someone could/should/would not take a fight does not immediately imply ducking.

And for this situation specifically of O'Malley commenting on Poirier, Poirier is clearly in a different stage of his career than O'Malley. His comment was directed at Poirier within the context of Poirier's career and also within the context that Poirier wasn't fighting anybody unless it was a big/established name for the longest time.

But these negative minded SDers are always looking for ways to possibly shit on a fighter, so I'm not surprised this thread was made.
 
Buddeh..

He ducked on his very first defence. What are you talking about?

1711530660658.gif
 
Buddeh..

He ducked on his very first defence.
Except he is now fighting the guy. Dude made a business decision by taking the most lucrative fight in the division first and then the tougher fights. It's a career for them to make money, not a noble quest to please all the fans while sacrificing their health and earning potential.
 
Except he is now fighting the guy. Dude made a business decision by taking the most lucrative fight in the division first and then the tougher fights. It's a career for them to make money, not a noble quest to please all the fans while sacrificing their health.
You didn’t need to use that many words to say O’Malley ducked, alright.
 
Not accepting a fight doesn't necessarily equate to "ducking." Too many people don't seem to understand the difference. If Dustin turned down the lowly ranked BSD, that wouldn't be ducking; it would have been completely reasonable. I'm glad he accepted, though.
 
You didn’t need to use that many words to say O’Malley ducked.
You didn't have to use any words if you are just gonna make childish retorts like that. Have a nice day, bud.
 
