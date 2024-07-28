Im so sick of referees warnings

filthynumber1 said:
One guy trying to strip buddy's shorts clean off and the next guy trying to relocate buddy's testicles
It's dogshit
It's horseshit
It's bullshit.
Take fucking points. Enough with the bs warnings. Your first warning is in the fucking dressing room.

Rant over
Click to expand...

With the shorts grab he lost a positive position as a result. Meanwhile, it's not like it did anything.
LOL, that being said, I don't like or care about either guy, but after that shorts grab I was rooting for Kape to KO Mokaev.
 
Ares Black said:
Yeah that was one of the dirtiest rounds I have seen in a long time, but without point deductions it's a 10-9 Mokaev round.

Seems really wrong.
Click to expand...
Should have been a 9-8 round for Kape, or Mokaev getting DQd.

Referees don't punish cheaters though, we know this.
 
filthynumber1 said:
One guy trying to strip buddy's shorts clean off and the next guy trying to relocate buddy's testicles
It's dogshit
It's horseshit
It's bullshit.
Take fucking points. Enough with the bs warnings. Your first warning is in the fucking dressing room.

Rant over
Click to expand...
They took the take down away and stood them up; taking a point on the first offense is pretty extreme when something like the short grab didn't have a significant impact on the fight.
 
Eyepoke are the worst though, guys reaching with fingers stretched out on purpose.. BS
 
Molly connects hard, and decides to duck down so Brasil can knee her?

Molly is brutal, but I thought she had this.

Shitty for my Tap card..

1722130813519.gif

Edit.

Wrong thread.
 
Doing it in the UK to undefeated british guy would require balls of steel
 
Jackonfire said:
That shorts grab absolutely should have been a point deduction.
Click to expand...
Why should it have been a point deduction ?
It was egregious but it didn't have a significant impact on the bout once the position was taken.
 
Listen, everyone gets a free foul (or several). Until refs start being strict, it will keep happening.

My guess is that refs are getting the slight nudge nudge from Dana and the UFC to not interfere in fights too much. They dont want refs deciding the outcome unless it is egregious.

Can you imagine Herb disqualifying Conor in the 2nd round of the fight vs Khabib? (Something that should have happened due to the accumulation of fouls). Dana would have had the mob roll up Herb in a carpet and light him on fire.
 
flowoftruth said:
Why should it have been a point deduction ?
It was egregious but it didn't have a significant impact on the bout once the position was taken.
Click to expand...
Because he had already been warned for grabbing the shorts then did it again
 
I haven't even watched the fights so far but i bet herb is the ref
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,597
Messages
55,924,920
Members
175,000
Latest member
Squall01

Share this page

Back
Top