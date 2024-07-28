Im so sick of referees warnings

Listen, everyone gets a free foul (or several). Until refs start being strict, it will keep happening.



My guess is that refs are getting the slight nudge nudge from Dana and the UFC to not interfere in fights too much. They dont want refs deciding the outcome unless it is egregious.



Can you imagine Herb disqualifying Conor in the 2nd round of the fight vs Khabib? (Something that should have happened due to the accumulation of fouls). Dana would have had the mob roll up Herb in a carpet and light him on fire.