Im so sick of referees warnings

filthynumber1
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
Apr 29, 2003
- Messages
- 14,454
- Reaction score
- 3,761
One guy trying to strip buddy's shorts clean off and the next guy trying to relocate buddy's testicles
It's dogshit
It's horseshit
It's bullshit.
Take fucking points. Enough with the bs warnings. Your first warning is in the fucking dressing room.
Rant over
