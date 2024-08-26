Social "I'm not racist, I want black people to do better."-Myron Gaines & Jake Shields discuss issues with the black community.

Mack Yancy

Mack Yancy

Nov 28, 2022
2,977
3,111


Myron lists the problems as

-Too much victimization,
-Too much blaming on white people
-Too much blaming on police brutality
-Not enough fathers
-Caring too much about a drug and gang lifestyle.

Jake agrees and then mentions how his criticism are to uplift not to denegrate.

What's interesting is that Myron Gaines (of Fresh N Fit fame) is currently the subject of an identity debate. All the way up until now he was considered a black american. But recently he has been labelled an 'Arab' from Sudan. So his criticisms are seen to be coming from outside the community instead of within.

Another clear example of the social construct of race, but where do you stand on this?
 
It will be interesting if Jake shields continues on his path to be the next Nick Fuentes. Also how does a Sudanese Arab get a name like Myron Gaines?
 
Kassitus said:
It will be interesting if Jake shields continues on his path to be the next Nick Fuentes. Also how does a Sudanese Arab get a name like Myron Gaines?
Click to expand...
It's not his real name it's a bodybuilder forum meme, that sort of become his stage name.

myrin' gaines: Admring my [muscle] gains.
 
Kassitus said:
It will be interesting if Jake shields continues on his path to be the next Nick Fuentes.
Click to expand...
GLijnb5WgAEHyco.jpg:large


Jake fell out with Nick's fans after they found out he wasn't 100% white (Nick isn't either but they are lunatic hypocrites so go figure).

 
Low hanging fruit. Any sensible person who isn't a race grifter knows most of this stuff.
 
