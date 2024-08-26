



Myron lists the problems as



-Too much victimization,

-Too much blaming on white people

-Too much blaming on police brutality

-Not enough fathers

-Caring too much about a drug and gang lifestyle.



Jake agrees and then mentions how his criticism are to uplift not to denegrate.



What's interesting is that Myron Gaines (of Fresh N Fit fame) is currently the subject of an identity debate. All the way up until now he was considered a black american. But recently he has been labelled an 'Arab' from Sudan. So his criticisms are seen to be coming from outside the community instead of within.



Another clear example of the social construct of race, but where do you stand on this?