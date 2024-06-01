I'm genuinely worried for Poirier

lerobshow
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2023
- Messages
- 119
- Reaction score
- 257
Not a big fan of both but I'm rooting for Poirier. But man I can't lie -- Islam looks in shape, sharp while Dustin look tense and anxious and the way he g-checked Dustin when he called him motherf*ker damn.... I just hope this isn't the end of Dustin career because tbh I think he's gonna get finished. I think Islam choke him out.
Poirier have to knock him out. There's really no other way.
Poirier have to knock him out. There's really no other way.