I'm genuinely worried for Poirier

Not a big fan of both but I'm rooting for Poirier. But man I can't lie -- Islam looks in shape, sharp while Dustin look tense and anxious and the way he g-checked Dustin when he called him motherf*ker damn.... I just hope this isn't the end of Dustin career because tbh I think he's gonna get finished. I think Islam choke him out.

Poirier have to knock him out. There's really no other way.
 
Dustin has probably 3 matches max in him before he throws in the towel. If he loses here, he is likely to retire, he even said a fight against Conor is not something that peaks his interests anymore.
 
MigitAs said:
Dustin has talked about retirement a bunch leading up
to this fight; imo he’s got one foot out the door and the other on a banana peel..
It is pretty irresponsible for the UFC to leave a banana peel right by the door.

You would think they would have learned SOMETHING from the ice incident and be better prepared.

<{cruzshake}>

This company is going to hell in a hand basket. Sheesh.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It's a fist fight with a ref right there.

Dustin has done this dance 40 or so times. He is a big boy. He will make 7 figures tomorrow night and go home to his wife and his daughter.

Win or lose, he will be fine.
I mean yeah I get that and good on him tbh nothing but respect but man he has to fight first and it really seems like his head is not in it atm.

This is probably the first time that I watch a Dustin fight and can tell his head is not there. Maybe it's me but if we take anything from the weigh-in and the buildup of the fight, Islam is 1-0.

Did you notice Islam behavior when Dustin said ''motherfucker'' ? I know its a little detail and we're talking about pro fighters but you can tell Islam was about to kill him right there and Dustin definitely noticed thats why he said ''i respect you brother''.

I really like Dustin and respect him alot as a fighter but man this is a tall task considering where he is in his career.
 
lerobshow said:
I mean yeah I get that and good on him tbh nothing but respect but man he has to fight first and it really seems like his head is not in it atm.

This is probably the first time that I watch a Dustin fight and can tell his head is not there. Maybe it's me but if we take anything from the weigh-in and the buildup of the fight, Islam is 1-0.

Did you notice Islam behavior when Dustin said ''motherfucker'' ? I know its a little detail and we're talking about pro fighters but you can tell Islam was about to kill him right there and Dustin definitely noticed thats why he said ''i respect you brother''.

I really like Dustin and respect him alot as a fighter but man this is a tall task considering where he is in his career.
It is a tough matchup but Dustin comes to fight. He is not expected to win, so in a sense he has nothing to lose, which has some degree of danger as it allows him the freedom to throw caution to the wind if needs be and take risks.


Absolute worst case scenario is he goes down swinging and loses to one of the best to ever do it, which there is no shame in doing.
 
This is his job, his career. It's a fight. yeah he looks tense as fuck. He should. But pressure makes diamonds. War DP!
 
Ever since Dustin had that hip surgery, his TDD hasn't been as good as it was prior. I think this might be part of the reason he's always trying those guillotines. He's absolutely going to have to KO Islam and he probably does have a small chance of that happening. He'll be ok regardless. He doesn't take any of this personal. As someone who plays poker, I see 5-10%ers hit all the time. It happens.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It is a tough matchup but Dustin comes to fight. He is not expected to win, so in a sense he has nothing to lose, which has some degree of danger as it allows him the freedom to throw caution to the wind if needs be and take risks.


Absolute worst case scenario is he goes down swinging and loses to one of the best to ever do it, which there is no shame in doing.
I guess you right.

My problem isn't really him losing. As you said we dont expect him to win here so it's not really the issue... my issue is how he look at the moment. His energy seems off. I hope I'm wrong and I hope he knockout Islam but yeah... my money's on Islam.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It is a tough matchup but Dustin comes to fight. He is not expected to win, so in a sense he has nothing to lose, which has some degree of danger as it allows him the freedom to throw caution to the wind if needs be and take risks.


Absolute worst case scenario is he goes down swinging and loses to one of the best to ever do it, which there is no shame in doing.
Dustin is good at going down swinging. He will never be a champion, let alone a double champion like Conor.
 
lerobshow said:
I guess you right.

My problem isn't really him losing. As you said we dont expect him to win here so it's not really the issue... my issue is how he look at the moment. His energy seems off. I hope I'm wrong and I hope he knockout Islam but yeah... my money's on Islam.
Man to be honest with you, most all professionals have some sort of nerves before a big event. That's a very normal thing to have. When the door locks, instincts and training will kick in and we'll get to see who the better fighter is.
 
I'm pretty sure Dustin gets finished tomorrow but I hope he doesn't retire because one last fight with Gaethje, Max, or Fiziev would so much better

Justin vs Dustin 3 with both retiring afterwards would definitely be a good option
 
Domitian said:
Man to be honest with you, most all professionals have some sort of nerves before a big event. That's a very normal thing to have. When the door locks, instincts and training will kick in and we'll get to see who the better fighter is.
I totally get that. I'm actually living in Thailand (from Canada) since 2010 and been doing Muay Thai for over a decade. I often see professional fighters coming here. Petr Yan is probably the guy that spend the most time here. I see him pretty much everyday.

GSP is actually a good example of a fighter performing amazingly under pressure. GSP used to have panic attack he really didnt like to fight lol. But he was so good at dealing with the stress and anxiety of fighting.
 
lerobshow said:
I totally get that. I'm actually living in Thailand (from Canada) since 2010 and been doing Muay Thai for over a decade. I often see professional fighters coming here.

GSP is actually a good example of a fighter performing amazingly under pressure. GSP used to have panic attack he really didnt like to fight lol. But he was so good at dealing with the stress and anxiety of fighting.
Yeah some people wilt and some people excel. On a certain level, fear and nerves and things like that can be a beneficial thing depending on your personality type. I think Dustin is of the excel version.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It's a fist fight with a ref right there.

Dustin has done this dance 40 or so times. He is a big boy. He will make 7 figures tomorrow night and go home to his wife and his daughter.

Win or lose, he will be fine.
I couldn't have said it better myself. No need to worry about Dustin, he's already been through all the lows and highs, he knows how the game works.
 
