Im back...after many years...

TheGumby

TheGumby

Claymation Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 5, 2009
Messages
1,419
Reaction score
22
Well guys... it's been many years since I last posted... I'd like to think I'm an OG of this website with my join date etc... wanted to say I missed this site and look forward to coming back to the mayberry... unfortunately I went to prison for a second time... it never gets easier but I'm doing well been sober for 18 months now... all that being said I hope to reaquaint myself and get back to becoming heavily involved as I was in the past. Just wanted to reach out and say thank you sherdog for always being here.
 
Welcome back

tumblr_nbw4q0lizJ1smcbm7o1_250.gif
 
Welcome back man. One thing I've found with sobriety is that it's really easy to not get in trouble with the law if you aren't drinking and doing drugs. Hope that proves to be true for you as well 😉
 
Fucking hell when I read the thread title I was going to post something like "how was prison" then I read the OP.

Anyway hi
 
emefer said:
weird way to announce you were just released from prison.
Click to expand...
lol. I typed that before I read your post.
Welcome back to civilization and I hope you can stay clean and out of prison bro.
Self control is like a muscle of the mind and exercising it will strengthen your will.
 
Has your name always been the Gumby?

Also, whenever I see someone make a post or comment about being sober it makes me want to thank the people who are not sober who can handle thier drugs and alcohol and not be a complete ass hat. Thank you to all the people who can party and have the discipline to not be a degenerate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,845
Messages
55,938,215
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top