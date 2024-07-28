Im back...after many years...

Well guys... it's been many years since I last posted... I'd like to think I'm an OG of this website with my join date etc... wanted to say I missed this site and look forward to coming back to the mayberry... unfortunately I went to prison for a second time... it never gets easier but I'm doing well been sober for 18 months now... all that being said I hope to reaquaint myself and get back to becoming heavily involved as I was in the past. Just wanted to reach out and say thank you sherdog for always being here.