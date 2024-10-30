6 men charged with staging robberies in Chicago area to get visas reserved for crime victims The men are accused of staging armed robberies at gas stations, liquor stores, Subway restaurants, Dunkin Donuts stores, and other businesses, and then asking police to certify them as crime victims to get immigration visas.

TLDR:Illegal Immigrants can get a U-Visa if they are a victim of a crime and help law enforcement solve the crime.Illegal immigrants stage another fraudulent robbery, but a bystander shot and killed the fake robber.This had worked for 4 visas before.Unclear whether or not the four immigrants granted U-Visas by the Biden administration will now have those visas revoked, be charged with fraud, and be deported from the United States.