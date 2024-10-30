Law Illegal Immigrants Stage Robbery for Visa - Man Paid To Commit Fake Robberies Killed By Bystander With Gun

TLDR:

Illegal Immigrants can get a U-Visa if they are a victim of a crime and help law enforcement solve the crime.
Illegal immigrants stage another fraudulent robbery, but a bystander shot and killed the fake robber.
This had worked for 4 visas before.
Unclear whether or not the four immigrants granted U-Visas by the Biden administration will now have those visas revoked, be charged with fraud, and be deported from the United States.

6 men charged with staging robberies in Chicago area to get visas reserved for crime victims

The men are accused of staging armed robberies at gas stations, liquor stores, Subway restaurants, Dunkin Donuts stores, and other businesses, and then asking police to certify them as crime victims to get immigration visas.
U visa grants 4 year stay with possibility of green card after 3...

Anyone here who hates me? Will pay 1000 bucks to get assaulted
 
An illegal alien in Chicago chanting Allah Akbar, shooting a Jewish dude on his way to temple?
Apparently detained last year, but then released into the public last March?
Just heard a snippet of that story, but if true, plays right into the border controversy.
 
I wonder if they are going to charge the guy that shot the robber, that would not surprise me.
 
Well that’s a heck of a fuck around and find out story
 
