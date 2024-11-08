International Illegal immigrants set to get free bus passes in London whilst prices go up for Brits

Immigrants by the million will be headed over now to take advantage of bus rides and the £8.86 a week received while claims are processed.
 
Smart. Have them load up and drive them to the deportation centers
 
Immigrants by the million will be headed over now to take advantage of bus rides and the £8.86 a week received while claims are processed.
It's more the luxury hotels, priority access to social housing, benefits, and other perks that amount to a spend of £11 million per week for the UK taxpayer that attracts illegal immigrants.

The point of this thread was more to highlight that hardworking Londoners will be paying increased fees to travel about their own city, whilst our enrichers - who have everything paid for them - get to swan about free-of-charge.
 
It's more the luxury hotels, priority access to social housing, benefits, and other perks that amount to a spend of £11 million per week for the UK taxpayer that attracts illegal immigrants.

The point of this thread was more to highlight that hardworking Londoners will be paying increased fees to travel about their own city, whilst our enrichers - who have everything paid for them - get to swan about free-of-charge.
If you are approved as a refugee you can access the same benefits as a British person, certainly.

Most are rejected, though, and being on benefits is the drizzling shits.
 
If you are approved as a refugee you can access the same benefits as a British person, certainly.

Most are rejected, though, and being on benefits is the drizzling shits.
Got any stats to back up the claim that 'most' are rejected?

Being on benefits quite clearly isn't the 'dizzling shits'. The BBC recently highlighted 'sob stories' from dossers 'earning' more benefits than the UK's average annual salary.
 
Got any stats to back up the claim that 'most' are rejected?

Being on benefits quite clearly isn't the 'dizzling shits'. The BBC recently highlighted 'sob stories' from dossers 'earning' more benefits than the UK's average annual salary.
Actually no, I stand corrected, I was looking at a stat from a specific period.

"57% of initial decisions made in the year to June 2024 have been grants of protection, meaning they have been awarded refugee status or humanitarian protection."

Slightly less than half are rejected per this.

The stat I intended to quote was this one:

"The grant rate for the quarter ending January to March 2024 was 43%, which was lower than the previous two quarters"

But I think that's actually unusually low.

So I stand corrected there.

But not on the benefits issue. You get fuck all cash-in-hand while on benefits, most of the alarmist stats are based on stuff they never see a penny of, such as housing benefits - that goes straight in the pockets of landlords. Benefits has always been a drum the right have beaten endlessly here in the UK, so yeah, I'm aware of the pushback on that - and the weaknesses of those arguments.
 
Actually no, I stand corrected, I was looking at a stat from a specific period.

"57% of initial decisions made in the year to June 2024 have been grants of protection, meaning they have been awarded refugee status or humanitarian protection."

Slightly less than half are rejected per this.

The stat I intended to quote was this one:

"The grant rate for the quarter ending January to March 2024 was 43%, which was lower than the previous two quarters"

But I think that's actually unusually low.

So I stand corrected there.

But not on the benefits issue. You get fuck all cash-in-hand while on benefits, most of the alarmist stats are based on stuff they never see a penny of, such as housing benefits - that goes straight in the pockets of landlords. Benefits has always been a drum the right have beaten endlessly here in the UK, so yeah, I'm aware of the pushback on that - and the weaknesses of those arguments.
So they get their rent paid, which would be most people's highest expense each month.

Sounds tough.
 
So they get their rent paid, which would be most people's highest expense each month.

Sounds tough.
It is tough.

Why are you pretending it isn't?
 
Because it isn't, hence why so many remain on benefits in Britain.
I think you could do with meeting some of the people I have to meet lmao

I've met a lot of hopeless cases and it's the saddest thing in the world, honestly. British people, to clarify, I'm not talking about immigrants or refugees.
 
You've got to be kidding me. Who voted for this shit?
Libs, don't you have any shame?
 
