A Punjabi speaker named Kulvinder Ram has appeared in a London courtroom, charged with slashing the throat of a two-year-old boy and cutting the face of an eight-year-old girl from mouth to ear. The 48-year-old faces three counts of attempted murder, having also injured a woman who tried to shield the children.Ram appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday night over the October 25 incident in Dagenham, East London, where fewer than 50 percent of residents were classified as White British in the 2021 census. District Judge Jonathan Moffatt has referred the case to the Crown Court, which has sufficient sentencing powers to deal with the charges.London’s Metropolitan Police force says the suspect and his three victims were all known to each other but has not provided further details. The children and their mother are reportedly not in life-threatening condition.