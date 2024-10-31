International Illegal immigrant stabs UK hotel worker to death over packet of biscuits

A 27-year-old mother has been stabbed to death by an ‘asylum seeker’ who illegally entered Britain by dinghy from France.

It is understood that an argument over a packet of biscuits occurred in the hotel housing the illegal migrant, before the victim was followed and stabbed in the neck whilst she waited for a train after her shift in the hotel.

 
Sir Punchalot said:
WhY DO yOU eVEN CarE
thenationalpulse.com

Punjabi Man Slashes Throat of Toddler, Cuts Schoolgirl in Brutal Assault.

A Punjabi speaker named Kulvinder Ram has appeared in a London courtroom, charged with slashing the throat of a two-year-old boy and cutting the face of
A Punjabi speaker named Kulvinder Ram has appeared in a London courtroom, charged with slashing the throat of a two-year-old boy and cutting the face of an eight-year-old girl from mouth to ear. The 48-year-old faces three counts of attempted murder, having also injured a woman who tried to shield the children.

Ram appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday night over the October 25 incident in Dagenham, East London, where fewer than 50 percent of residents were classified as White British in the 2021 census. District Judge Jonathan Moffatt has referred the case to the Crown Court, which has sufficient sentencing powers to deal with the charges.

London’s Metropolitan Police force says the suspect and his three victims were all known to each other but has not provided further details. The children and their mother are reportedly not in life-threatening condition.

 
A Very Serious Cat said:
Inb4 "locals commit crime too so who cares"
"Lucy Letby killed kids, therefore immigrants killing kids isn't a problem and you're not allowed to object to it."

"You live in a house which destroyed countryside, therefore we should build infinity houses destroying the countryside and you're not allowed to object to it."

"The British people immigrated once [from north and north-west Europe], therefore we should allow infinite immigrants [from everywhere] and you're not allowed to object to it."
 
The Lucy Letby ‘argument’ has got to be the most tedious of them all.

Not least because woke people to this day are the only ones insisting she’s innocent.

It has also had wall-to-wall coverage and her appeals have been thrown out, leaving little additional punishment for people to demand.
 
A Very Serious Cat said:
I wasn't supporting his call out btw, siver is a shitposter but nothing you've posted comes to mind
You can tell how seriously people like you take this issue.

It's just an opportunity to moan about other people.

Do you understand how pathetic this looks?
 
Lucy Letby was not an argument for or against anything.

It was a nonsense example used in response to another nonsense example.

I do despair about the IQ of you guys sometimes, but then I remember there are a good bunch of posters here who just intentionally troll and really have nothing to say and can't cope if their nonsense examples are mocked with another nonsense example. The fact you find it so stupid that I used a nonsense example, but not that the original nonsense example was used in the first place, speaks volumes about your mental abilities.
 
