Ike Ibeabuchi vs Ayman Farouk Abbas Dec 7

He actually called out Usyk several months ago. Ike wanted to fight him in October lol.





He's now 51 years old and has been out of the game for 25 years. Back in his day he was a real top contender. Never lost as a pro. However, even in his prime he turned down fights with a fringe contender in Jeremy Williams and also Michael Grant. He would've made $700k against the former and $1 million against the latter. For whatever reason he ducked them. Priced himself out of those fights. At the time he was asking for enormous purses despite not even being a champion.