Igor went on a 37 fight win streak from 1996-2000, fighting often and ending most fights in the first round.



If he hadn't been fighting in Japan, where they try to make everyone fight HW, he could have been one of the best ever at LHW. I really wanted to see him fight Wanderlei -- who went up to HW in Pride for a bit -- Shogun, Arona, Vitor, and we could have even see him against Liddel, Couture and Tito if fortune had smiled on us.



Anyone remember how his wife would bring cookies into the ring -- I think she had her own brand of cookies and would give them out to fighters.