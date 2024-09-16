If you're mad about UFC noche, go watch kickboxing which is very exciting right now.

wildchild88
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2015
- Messages
- 6,071
- Reaction score
- 7,556
Firstly, kickboxing / striking is amazing at the moment with a wealth of talent, and explosive, super exciting fights and superstars..
Fighters like Superlek, Haggerty, Rodtang along with many many others.. hell even Buakaws latest fight at k1 Max was very exciting.
If you found the main event at noche boring, the solution is very simple, swi tch to a product that has what you want.. there are plenty of alternatives.
The fighters are doing what they need to win, you can't expect merab to go toe to toe with Sean.. it's just not feasible.
Fighters like Superlek, Haggerty, Rodtang along with many many others.. hell even Buakaws latest fight at k1 Max was very exciting.
If you found the main event at noche boring, the solution is very simple, swi tch to a product that has what you want.. there are plenty of alternatives.
The fighters are doing what they need to win, you can't expect merab to go toe to toe with Sean.. it's just not feasible.