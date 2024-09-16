If you're mad about UFC noche, go watch kickboxing which is very exciting right now.

TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said: Beat him nearly to death? he clipped him then added a few follow up shots to finish it. It was a short fight where not much happened until the finish. Aljo had a grand total of 2 takedown attempts, one of them with a few seconds left in the round. Its not like it was some extreme pressure test of Seans defensive grappling skills.







Merab actually has pretty good stand up, and its complimented by his wrestling threat. I wouldnt consider him one dimensional. Click to expand...

So then O'Malley beat Sterling's so badly he couldn't even use his wrestling. O'Malley landed 25 significant strikes on 71% accuracy. Sterling had serious problems controlling the center, I did look over my notes and I did give it to Sterling in r1, but r2 he was pretty much phased out entirely.O'Malley is fast, long, accurate, and mobile. It clearly isn't that easy to just get in and wrestle him, which is why Sterling got ran over.Almost every grappler is said to "have pretty good standup", almost as a way to say they're not Royce Gracie on the feet. There is nothing threatening or damaging about Merab's stand up. It's like saying O'Malley is not bad off his back because he never got submitted or hurt on his back.Merab will even just straight up run in to get into wrestling position, there are many times where he doesn't bother setting it up.It's just a natural bias people have for wrestlers, that they are assumed to be more versatile. Merab isn't a versatile fighter at all, he is just so good at what he does he is able to beat people despite that, and that's ok. I don't get why we have to apply all these other positive attributes to him that he hasn't really shown.