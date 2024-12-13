Social If you won 80 million dollars through the lottery, would it change your life drastically?

If you won a 80 million dollars through the lottery, would change your life drastically?

  • Yes, my lifestyle would be a lot different.

  • Yes, but only a moderate change of lifestyle.

  • No, it wouldn't change much at all. Just don't have to worry about bills anymore.

  • I'm not sure. I'll see what I'll do, when it happens.

  • I don't want to win the lottery.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I don't think it would change drastically for me if I won.

I'd be more wary in who my real friends are. I'd remove my Facebook account and probably make a different Facebook account with a different name and add only people I want to be friends with.

Definitely change my phone number. And just contact the people I want to keep a hold of.

I'd a decent size house with a good size lot.

Try to be as anonymous as I can be, if that's possible.

Help pay off loved ones and close friends bills or give them a decent amount of money.

That's about it, my lifestyle wouldn't change much. Just keep a low profile and don't spend on showy things to get people attention.

Financial freedom is the key, that's the main reason for me to win the lottery. Also gives me the opportunity to retire.

impact-of-winning-lottery-first-thing.jpg
 
nah. Probably just bank it and go to work the next day.
 
So about ~$28 million after the parasites and leeches are done with you.

I'd definitely keep it on the down-low. I wouldn't tell anyone. I would buy a relatively huge house with some decent property and live off the rest. Probably do a lot of traveling. I'd stay in nice hotels, but ones that are still affordable. I wouldn't blow money on suites or ultra high end luxury hotels.
 
