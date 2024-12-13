I don't think it would change drastically for me if I won.I'd be more wary in who my real friends are. I'd remove my Facebook account and probably make a different Facebook account with a different name and add only people I want to be friends with.Definitely change my phone number. And just contact the people I want to keep a hold of.I'd a decent size house with a good size lot.Try to be as anonymous as I can be, if that's possible.Help pay off loved ones and close friends bills or give them a decent amount of money.That's about it, my lifestyle wouldn't change much. Just keep a low profile and don't spend on showy things to get people attention.Financial freedom is the key, that's the main reason for me to win the lottery. Also gives me the opportunity to retire.