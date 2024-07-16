Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 28,997
- Reaction score
- 38,247
So on Thursday Trump is scheduled to give his first speech since getting shot in the ear.
If you were his speech writer, how would you open the speech?
I see a few options.
If he wanted to start with levity, I could see something like "So how was YOUR weekend?"
But I think it's probably the smarter move to walk to the podium and very slowly and deliberately say "There but for the grace of God go I" I think that would probably get him a 5 minute standing ovation.
How would you open his speech?
