So on Thursday Trump is scheduled to give his first speech since getting shot in the ear.



If you were his speech writer, how would you open the speech?



I see a few options.



If he wanted to start with levity, I could see something like "So how was YOUR weekend?"



But I think it's probably the smarter move to walk to the podium and very slowly and deliberately say "There but for the grace of God go I" I think that would probably get him a 5 minute standing ovation.



How would you open his speech?