If you think gane did enough in the 5th against ngannou…

RonDante
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2023
- Messages
- 2,593
- Reaction score
- 3,166
….Then that means jones is the lineal heavyweight champion
I know I’ll get some replies like “no way you think gane win the 5th, ngannou laid on top of him for half the round!”
but I think at this point there are a lot more people who realise actual impact wins fights, not smudging
Gane had more strikes, a takedown, and a submission attempt. Ngannou had a reversal and a few mosquito punches on the ground
So if you think gane win the 5th, then that means gane won the belt that night, defended it against tuivasa, and lost it to jones
I’m not a jones fan, maybe one of you has argued with me about him and can attest to that
But I don’t think a reversal and half guard is worth more than what gane did
