If you think gane did enough in the 5th against ngannou…

….Then that means jones is the lineal heavyweight champion


I know I’ll get some replies like “no way you think gane win the 5th, ngannou laid on top of him for half the round!”
but I think at this point there are a lot more people who realise actual impact wins fights, not smudging

Gane had more strikes, a takedown, and a submission attempt. Ngannou had a reversal and a few mosquito punches on the ground

So if you think gane win the 5th, then that means gane won the belt that night, defended it against tuivasa, and lost it to jones

I’m not a jones fan, maybe one of you has argued with me about him and can attest to that

But I don’t think a reversal and half guard is worth more than what gane did
 
….Then that means jones is the lineal heavyweight champion
Jon is the Line heavyweight champion

Y2amvaA.gif
 
Pretty sure most people accept gane literally gave away that fight to ngannou from being an idiot combined with having no ground game.
 
I thought Gane made 1 mistake that cost him the fight.

Always laugh at the “NNN won on a bad knee”. Dude showed zero signs of his knee being compromised and was shooting power doubles ffs.

Now I’m not disputing he needed a surgery (like many athletes do) just often they’re still able to compete and the entire “one knee Francis” is a major exaggeration to dismiss Gane winning on the feet.

He got the surgery he needed a month and a half after the fight. But the entire “he fought on one leg” was extremely hyperbolic by his camp. He made it through a 5 round fight showing zero signs of issues. We all know that the last thing you’ll do on bad knees is shoot doubles.

IMG_9874.jpegIMG_9878.jpeg

IMG_9877.jpeg
Francis was grinding his knees into the canvas quite a bit of the fight and bouncing around just fine on them. He wasn’t this fragile one legged Thiago Santos people made him out to be.
 
Last edited:
Nobody in their right mind gave Gane the 5th round. And I was rooting for him in that fight.
 
Yes, I do. Much like i thought royval did enough in the 4th against pantoja.

but personally i just hate seeing lay and pray work, It should never work with how the rules are written today.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Yes, I do. Much like i thought royval did enough in the 5th against pantoja.

but personally i just hate seeing lay and pray work, It should never work with how the rules are written today.
Click to expand...
You mean Erceg right?
 
Here we go again, smdh. We know Jon would devastate every ufc HW that ever lived - just look what he did to Gane because Francis ducked Jon...
<{cruzshake}>

 
