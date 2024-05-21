If you think gane did enough in the 5th against ngannou…

I thought Gane made 1 mistake that cost him the fight.Always laugh at the “NNN won on a bad knee”. Dude showed zero signs of his knee being compromised and was shooting power doubles ffs.Now I’m not disputing he needed a surgery (like many athletes do) just often they’re still able to compete and the entire “one knee Francis” is a major exaggeration to dismiss Gane winning on the feet.He got the surgery he needed a month and a half after the fight. But the entire “he fought on one leg” was extremely hyperbolic by his camp. He made it through a 5 round fight showing zero signs of issues. We all know that the last thing you’ll do on bad knees is shoot doubles.Francis was grinding his knees into the canvas quite a bit of the fight and bouncing around just fine on them. He wasn’t this fragile one legged Thiago Santos people made him out to be.