I posted on social media a year or two ago that if I found a genie's lamp, my first wish would be that if I kicked a fucking door in, every time I did so, this song would magically blast, from 2:27 on. The Lost Boys car horn would sound, and I'd kick in the door, and I'd aggressively pace around and stare while everyone in the building had looks of confusion and concern on their faces. My second wish would be that there is no recourse for anyone, they couldn't call the cops or anything, the entire world would just have to deal with it until I die or become too old to kick in a door. Third wish would be nachos or some dumb shit. I'd use this to my advantage, kicking in people's doors at 3am for talking shit or whatever. I'd actually relish it if this is how I entered work everyday.