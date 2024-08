Well, let me put it this way. I met an Indian man who owns an Indian restaurant in Summerlin and he calls me to fix his broken kitchen equipment, so I'm familiar with their unsanitary food handling.



If you dine in and have left overs, they don't throw it in the trash. For example, if your chicken still has meat on the bones, they will take all that meat and use it making their chicken tikka masala and other dishes for the next day to serve to customers. Same goes for other types of meat.



Some other shit, too, I'll add later on.