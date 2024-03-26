If you guys could tell admiral not to disable scrolling or any other javascript interference that would be great

SuperLuigi

SuperLuigi

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 13, 2011
Messages
8,685
Reaction score
1,363
Hey guys, I have no problem getting the pop up screen and having to click continue or whatever, but recently when I load a new sherdog page I can scroll for 2 seconds while the page is loading then when it fully loads the scroll bar disappears and no form of scrolling works anymore. This is clearly caused by admiral as it doesnt happen if I turn off the abp extension. I am assuming you did not give them the green light to break the browsers of your users but if you did then carry on I guess.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,724
Messages
55,302,463
Members
174,724
Latest member
eddie__

Share this page

Back
Top