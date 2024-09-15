If you didn’t enjoy the fighting styles last night…

Go watch boxing or kickboxing. We don’t want cryers and complainers.

This is MIXED Martial Arts. If you want to see knockouts and striking only go watch BKFC or bum fights on YouTube.

Why the hell are you in an MMA forum and complaining about the fights not being entertaining enough?

It’s so stupid. Imagine coming in and complaining about a product to the store owner when the exact product you want and desire is sitting on the shelf right next to the one you picked up.

Boxing is that way ——>
 
Crotch sniffing 666

go ahead and support the betas who cannot avoid getting their crotch sniffed.
 
Dana has ruined the sport as much as he has elevated it. He chose money over sport’s integrity.
 
ILove4MinutesHyuna said:
no ill purchase PPVs that feature fights like holloway vs Gaethje and pirate the once with guys like Merab.

let the crotch sniffers continue to compete for $40k in front of a crowd that boos them
OQSzfV89yp3rp57b.jpg:large


Crotch sniffer
 
I actually enjoyed last night fights. Schevchenko executed her gameplan to a tee and showed she’s levels above Grasso. Exposed her in a clear cut victory.


What Merab did to Sean was one way traffic. I’ve been critical of Wall n Stall (Aldo fight) but last wasn’t that. Merab chased O’Malley down and big brothered him all across the octagon. I knew O’Malley was cooked when he sat down against the cage and accepted position solely not to get kneed in the face rather than attempting to scramble back up.

O’Malley got outclassed in the purest form of MMA. I loved it.

Merab-Dvalishvili-def.-Sean-OMalley-UFC-306-094.jpg
 
I don't think you get it. It's not about "this is mma" and people not liking grapping. It's that guys like Merab are just beyond dull and boring to watch cause their fights are predictable and they do nothing.

Fighters like Merab and Belal are beyond boring with their style and on top of that, they actually lack the skill to do damage/advance and finish on the ground. A lot of it is just capability, they can't do more. They are essentially good at getting a hold of their opponent and holding/controlling. It is the worse most awful style of fighting to watch and fight against.

There are grapplers that are very exciting and great to watch. Guys like Olivera, Islam, Jones, Khabib, are the complete opposite. They are highly skilled with their grappling and are always advancing and working towards a finish and looking to do damage. The thing about these fighters is the moment the fight hits the ground, as a fan you get the feeling that the fight could end at any moment, it's very exciting. The same way when you got a KO artist and their in a position to finish.

The same way you get these guys like Merab and Belal in grappling, you also have boring strikers that will stink up a fight. These are just as awful to watch.

It just comes down there are exciting fighters and there are boring ones and it's not dependent on style of fighting. And again, lot of just comes down to skill and ability.
 
I loved watching it so…. It’s not boring to me

It takes skill to evade a striker.

Think David vs Goliath … David has to maneuver around Goliath in order to implement his strategy
 
Tbh I kinda skipped through the rounds of the main and co main, but I was not really statisfied with Lopez vs Ortega or Zellhuber vs Ribovics because they were bad kickboxing matches except for a few grappling exchanges.
 
Well then you can enjoy it as much as you like, I am not going to tell you whats exciting.

But don't tell people they should watch boxing or kickboxing cause they find last nights fights boring. There is a reason why they find it boring. And it's not about grappling in general, it's just the style and skill level of Merab. You're not gonna hear people complaining about Islam or Olivera grappling saying it's boring.
 
