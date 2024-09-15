If you didn’t enjoy the fighting styles last night…

I don't think you get it. It's not about "this is mma" and people not liking grapping. It's that guys like Merab are just beyond dull and boring to watch cause their fights are predictable and they do nothing.



Fighters like Merab and Belal are beyond boring with their style and on top of that, they actually lack the skill to do damage/advance and finish on the ground. A lot of it is just capability, they can't do more. They are essentially good at getting a hold of their opponent and holding/controlling. It is the worse most awful style of fighting to watch and fight against.



There are grapplers that are very exciting and great to watch. Guys like Olivera, Islam, Jones, Khabib, are the complete opposite. They are highly skilled with their grappling and are always advancing and working towards a finish and looking to do damage. The thing about these fighters is the moment the fight hits the ground, as a fan you get the feeling that the fight could end at any moment, it's very exciting. The same way when you got a KO artist and their in a position to finish.



The same way you get these guys like Merab and Belal in grappling, you also have boring strikers that will stink up a fight. These are just as awful to watch.



It just comes down there are exciting fighters and there are boring ones and it's not dependent on style of fighting. And again, lot of just comes down to skill and ability.