If you didn’t enjoy the fighting styles last night…

Go watch boxing or kickboxing. We don’t want cryers and complainers.
This is MIXED Martial Arts. If you want to see knockouts and striking only go watch BKFC or bum fights on YouTube.
Why the hell are you in an MMA forum and complaining about the fights not being entertaining enough?
It’s so stupid. Imagine coming in and complaining about a product to the store owner when the exact product you want and desire is sitting on the shelf right next to the one you picked up.
Boxing is that way ——>
