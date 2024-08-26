If you caught your girl cheating on you would you forgive her?

You go home early to surprise your girl and you catch her in bed with another guy.

You move out, but she keeps calling you to ask for forgiveness

then she shows up because you wouldn't answer her calls and tells you that she's pregnant and she's 100% sure it's your baby

would you forgive her?
 
Of course not.

However if you ask the question on Reddit you will get a different answer than Sherdog

og_og_1699103051271298820.jpg
 
100%?

I don't know, Joe.

Would really have to love her in that scenario.
 
Spill it, TS!!!
Did you just walk in on your girlfriend, and how much have you drunk already trying to cope, before you started this thread?

P.s. pics of gf.
 
Pliny Pete said:
I've caught girls cheating on me, they caught me cheating on them, then we cheated together on a third person, world keeps right on spinning
So which one of youse was/is bi?
Was she a muffdiver or are you simply bicurious?
 
Im not the forgiving type in those situations, so no.
 
No. I'm pretty up front about that shit. I could care less about who or how many people a girl has slept with, but I would expect an exclusive relationship to be exclusive.

It would be one thing if we didn't expressly have that kind of understanding, or that kind of commited relationship. But a real girlfriend should expect to never hear from me again.

Honestly there's a chance I might even get violent with the other dude, depending on how close the relationship with the girl was and what my head space was at the time. If at all possible I'd do everything I could to avoid that, hence the early communication on the subject.

That's just me though. People make mistakes, and it doesn't make someone a terrible person. A lot of people find a way work that kind of stuff out. I just wouldn't tolerate it personally.

Assuming that you are asking for yourself, I wish you luck.
 
I guess i would be pissed she didn't give me a heads up. I mean, we used to swing when we were younger. We don't anymore, but its not because i don't want to, she just seems content with my bee boxing that ass, lol

tumblr_mjj6jtVWnp1qzv5kko1_500.gif
 
Curious if people who call home before leaving work do it to avoid catching the act of cheating when they get home. It would be convenient for the cheater.
 
