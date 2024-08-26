If you caught your girl cheating on you would you forgive her?

No. I'm pretty up front about that shit. I could care less about who or how many people a girl has slept with, but I would expect an exclusive relationship to be exclusive.



It would be one thing if we didn't expressly have that kind of understanding, or that kind of commited relationship. But a real girlfriend should expect to never hear from me again.



Honestly there's a chance I might even get violent with the other dude, depending on how close the relationship with the girl was and what my head space was at the time. If at all possible I'd do everything I could to avoid that, hence the early communication on the subject.



That's just me though. People make mistakes, and it doesn't make someone a terrible person. A lot of people find a way work that kind of stuff out. I just wouldn't tolerate it personally.



Assuming that you are asking for yourself, I wish you luck.