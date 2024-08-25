If Roundtree is going to fight Potan, Borralho should fight DDP

Beyond the rankings factor of Roundtree being number 7 and Borrahlo having a 5 round victory over the MW number 5 the spirit of Roundtree vs Potan (being extremely generous) is "whats fun and whats new".

Whos tired of hearing about Chamaev ?

Izzy , Whittaker, love em but done all that.

Throw the diverse hungry guy in there.

Borahlo beats DDP any day
<BC1>

Come on UFC he's a CONTENDER SERIES SCAB
 
i think ufc needs to build him up more. fighting cannonier puts him in the mix, but i don’t think that really introduced him to a big audience. if anything, he was the a-side to that fight. i agree that would be a fun fight though.
 
If DDP wants a quick turn around I think it’s more reasonable than Strickland getting the rematch.

I think Strickland won against DDP but beating Costa shouldn’t be a title shot. Caio’s win over Cannonier holds more weight imo.
 
GiganticMeat said:
Difference is Khalil's not getting any more experienced and is probably peaking lol
I get what you mean though, my post is more calling out the contradiction and I think their can be the same amount of intrigue with a young protegee kind of guy as much a seasoned veteran like Roundtree.

At the same time though skill wise I still think you could make the equivalent argument. Khalil has some great wins, he's tough, he's what the UFC loves, but is he at a higher level in his division then Borralho?

I'd say he's not.
 
Carrotman23 said:
I get what you mean though, my post is more calling out the contradiction and I think their can be the same amount of intrigue with a young protegee kind of guy as much a seasoned veteran like Roundtree.

At the same time though skill wise I still think you could make the equivalent argument. Khalil has some great wins, he's tough, he's what the UFC loves, but is he at a higher level in his division then Borralho?

I'd say he's not.
Well I get it, personally I'm not against these sorts of fights especially if the champion is looking to stay more active than usual. It's somewhat of a throwback to the PRIDE style era. I would say their levels are similar, Borralho might even be better, but the power/physical attribute scale continues to slide up in importance, too. One will probably last many rounds... One probably won't

I just think Borralho would better his chances with another fight or two first.... It seems the Strickland-DDP fight is guaranteed for now anyway
 
GiganticMeat said:
Well I get it, personally I'm not against these sorts of fights especially if the champion is looking to stay more active than usual. It's somewhat of a throwback to the PRIDE style era.
Exactly though, I love these kind of matchups.
GiganticMeat said:
I would say their levels are similar, Borralho might even be better, but the power/physical attribute scale continues to slide up in importance, too. One will probably last many rounds... One probably won't
I would say that doesn't matter that much in this hypothetical matchup (if I am reading you clearly), neither DDP nor Borralho have one shot power/technique.
GiganticMeat said:
I just think Borralho would better his chances with another fight or two first.... It seems the Strickland-DDP fight is guaranteed for now anyway
I agree in part, but I'm tired of rematches. I'd rather see a fresh matchup with DDP at the Championship level then a rematch with Strickland, and Borrahlo facing another top guy would hold up the division too much in my opinion.
 
Carrotman23 said:
Exactly though, I love these kind of matchups.

I would say that doesn't matter that much in this hypothetical matchup (if I am reading you clearly), neither DDP nor Borralho have one shot power/technique.

I agree in part, but I'm tired of rematches. I'd rather see a fresh matchup with DDP at the Championship level then a rematch with Strickland, and Borrahlo facing another top guy would hold up the division too much in my opinion.
What I meant was that (imo) the chances of an upset in Khalil/Pereira are higher because they're both bigger and also power punchers.

I will say Strickland-DDP has a chance to look like the first again, which would be disappointing (no conclusive winner)
 
GiganticMeat said:
What I meant was that (imo) the chances of an upset in Khalil/Pereira are higher because they're both bigger and also power punchers.
Ah I see, yeah that is true, but with that contrast any fight that involves Potan makes things completely different.

GiganticMeat said:
I will say Strickland-DDP has a chance to look like the first again, which would be disappointing (no conclusive winner)
Excactly though, so scrap that and book Borrahlo MMA gods 🙏
 
