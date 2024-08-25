If Roundtree is going to fight Potan, Borralho should fight DDP

Carrotman23
Beyond the rankings factor of Roundtree being number 7 and Borrahlo having a 5 round victory over the MW number 5 the spirit of Roundtree vs Potan (being extremely generous) is "whats fun and whats new".
Whos tired of hearing about Chamaev ?
Izzy , Whittaker, love em but done all that.
Throw the diverse hungry guy in there.
Borahlo beats DDP any day
Come on UFC he's a CONTENDER SERIES SCAB
