If Pereira wins HW title (from Jones or whoever) does that surpass Jon Jone’s legacy?

Winning the HW strap puts him in discussion.

But as a Goat Jones die hard...if he beats Jones...I rank Alex as Goat.
It's the only matchup I need to see.

Jones vs Alex for the GOAT & HW strap.
Fedor hands the belt to the winner.
 
I'm a Jones hater, but Jones showed he has the skills that a great should have.

I can't put Perreira in that discussion until he overcomes some significant grappling challenges in the cage, showing that he has robust martial arts abilities and isn't relying on favourable matchmaking.
 
don't ask said:
I'm a Jones hater, but Jones showed he has the skills that a great should have.

I can't put Perreira in that discussion until he overcomes some significant grappling challenges in the cage, showing that he has robust martial arts abilities and isn't relying on favourable matchmaking.
I mean Jan had his back, he's been taken down multiple times and got back up. So what would it have to be ?

I get it most of the guys he is fighting are strikers,but im sure they want to take him down, but his distance control make that a difficult task
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
Winning the HW strap puts him in discussion.

But as a Goat Jones die hard...if he beats Jones...I rank Alex as Goat.
It's the only matchup I need to see.

Jones vs Alex for the GOAT & HW strap.
Fedor hands the belt to the winner.
Fedor is a bum
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
Winning the HW strap puts him in discussion.

But as a Goat Jones die hard...if he beats Jones...I rank Alex as Goat.
It's the only matchup I need to see.

Jones vs Alex for the GOAT & HW strap.
Fedor hands the belt to the winner.
If that actually happened with Fedor, GSP, and Anderson personally handing the belt to Poatan to declare him the GOAT, there would still be salty Izzy fans claiming he's still better.

bongwater said:
Fedor is a bum
This sentence alone should be grounds for a yellow.
 
Jon's "legacy" is multiple time drug fail and being stripped as many times as he's won the belt. Pathological cheater and criminal. That's his legacy.
 
HHJ said:
Soul thrown down endless hill of fishhooks
"To the fishhook hill with him."
Dante.jpg
 
If he can finish out his career without pissing hot or attempting to gouge anyone's eyes out, he is at least in the discussion.
 
Shogun was 29 years old when Jones completely dominated him in every way possible.



Jones has never been rocked or submitted. Pereira has been knocked out cold and has lost by submission.

hwt0fgowziunk7pzfidv.jpg


 
Arm Barbarian said:
Jon's "legacy" is multiple time drug fail and being stripped as many times as he's won the belt. Pathological cheater and criminal. That's his legacy.
It always will be and we'll be right here to slap Jon fans in the mouth when they start with their revisionist history the moment he retires.
Funny how they even mentioned "Under the new UFC drug testing policy technically Jon didn't test positive in his NC fight with DC, it should be overturned to a win for Jones"
Johnnny said:
Shogun was 29 years old when Jones completely dominated him in every way possible.



Jones has never been rocked or submitted. Pereira has been knocked out cold and has lost by submission.
Poatan has never had another man stick a needle in his ass, which alone makes up for having lost. Warriors lose, Poatan takes on anyone at any notice, Jones is a roiding pussy who wouldn't fight Chael Sonnen on short notice LMAO
Took the man 3 years to conveniently bulk up to heavyweight "Oh Francis is gone? Splendid my bulk just ended, lemme fight Gane"
 
Needs about 5 more wins to approach that. Looks great now but murderers row is up next for him.
 
