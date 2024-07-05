If Pereira wins HW title (from Jones or whoever) does that surpass Jon Jone’s legacy?

I mean Jan had his back, he's been taken down multiple times and got back up. So what would it have to be ?I'm a Jones hater, but Jones showed he has the skills that a great should have.
I can't put Perreira in that discussion until he overcomes some significant grappling challenges in the cage, showing that he has robust martial arts abilities and isn't relying on favourable matchmaking.
Fedor is a bumWinning the HW strap puts him in discussion.
But as a Goat Jones die hard...if he beats Jones...I rank Alex as Goat.
It's the only matchup I need to see.
Jones vs Alex for the GOAT & HW strap.
Fedor hands the belt to the winner.
If that actually happened with Fedor, GSP, and Anderson personally handing the belt to Poatan to declare him the GOAT, there would still be salty Izzy fans claiming he's still better.
This sentence alone should be grounds for a yellow.
Perma Ban
"To the fishhook hill with him."Soul thrown down endless hill of fishhooks
It always will be and we'll be right here to slap Jon fans in the mouth when they start with their revisionist history the moment he retires.Jon's "legacy" is multiple time drug fail and being stripped as many times as he's won the belt. Pathological cheater and criminal. That's his legacy.
Shogun was 29 years old when Jones completely dominated him in every way possible.
Jones has never been rocked or submitted. Pereira has been knocked out cold and has lost by submission.