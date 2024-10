He will never be number 1 until he beats Jon "GOAT" Jones and Tom Aspinall. People often mentions he beat HW greats like Stipe, Cain, JDS. But one thing they never mention is those guys are already old and damaged goods when they fight Francis.



I would say he is currently number 3. Below Jon Jones and Tom. I think Nemkov may potentially beat him if he isn't delusional and chase a boxing fight again like his coach said.



He was struggling a lot against Gane on the ground, Gane usually hovers around 248-250 while Ngannou is 272 and have to cut weight to 265. And we know how bad Gane's grappling and wrestling is when he fought Jon. Jon Jones and Tom would have toyed with Francis.