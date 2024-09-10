If Merab beats Sean and Max beats Ilia there will be no UFC champs in their 20s, youngest would be 31

Sean and Ilia are the only champs in their 20s. And Sean turns 30 next month actually. Belal just broke a curse of 35yo+ fighters not winning title fights from WW and above.

Is younger MMA talent getting worse? Why don't we see more champs in their 20s which is their athletic prime even though it extends to early 30s?

Fighters like Fedor, Jon, Mighty Mouse, GSP, Aldo, Max, Conor, Khabib, Yan, Weidman, Cain, Junior, Barao etc all won titles from their mid to late 20s. Why don't we see this anymore? Does it reflect the decreasing testosterone levels and heightened pansy social media, gaming, anime addicted level of Gen Z population? Thoughts?
 
I don't see this way, I think pro/elite/super fighters will always be a minority and even though the majority of people are getting weaker, this minority is not affect at all by that

Maybe with the personality or culture, like, Suga Sean is a weird looking guy, but he's great fighting anyway

I agree that we (as society) are getting softer, but desagree that fighters are getting softer or worst

Maybe old people who know the gyms around can say if there's any difference with the athletes now and the past
 
Just wait until they lose to the Longhorns

matthew-mc-conaughey-long-horns.gif
 
All the boomers clutching onto their top rankings only fighting each other slows shit down.
 
I thought the stat was LW and below, iirc Woodley won title fights past 35.
 
