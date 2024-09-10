If Merab beats Sean and Max beats Ilia there will be no UFC champs in their 20s, youngest would be 31

ExitLUPin
Sean and Ilia are the only champs in their 20s. And Sean turns 30 next month actually. Belal just broke a curse of 35yo+ fighters not winning title fights from WW and above.
Is younger MMA talent getting worse? Why don't we see more champs in their 20s which is their athletic prime even though it extends to early 30s?
Fighters like Fedor, Jon, Mighty Mouse, GSP, Aldo, Max, Conor, Khabib, Yan, Weidman, Cain, Junior, Barao etc all won titles from their mid to late 20s. Why don't we see this anymore? Does it reflect the decreasing testosterone levels and heightened pansy social media, gaming, anime addicted level of Gen Z population? Thoughts?
