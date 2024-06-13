If McGregor can't fight at UFC 303 what is your preferred main event? (realistic options only)

Either turn it into a free event with Hill vs Carlos as the headliner or cancel it, unless Max and Chandler agree to fight on 2 weeks notice there is no saving the event, hell even there they would have to give some money back to the ticket holders, they can't charge the same without Conor.



So just that, there is no saving so turn it into a free numbered event, maybe get Holland or black beast vs someone to add to the main card, if the injury is not that serious, reschedule Conor for the sphere, if it is serious have him close out the year at Tmobile in December.