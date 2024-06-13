If McGregor can't fight at UFC 303 what is your preferred main event? (realistic options only)

svmr_db
It is seeming more likely that McGregor will not fight at UFC 303 & the UFC is looking for a replacement fighter (or fighters) to step in for a new main event.
Which main event would you prefer to see headline UFC 303?
What's "realistic" in my opinion:
- No weight class champions aside from Pereira, he's the only one who would actually consider it imo (O'Malley, Du Plessis etc aren't going to come in and make weight on this short of notice or risk their titles with next to no training camp)
- Still has to be a PPV quality main event (ie someone like Charles Oliveira would likely step in if offered a big pay day to rematch Chandler at 170, but that's not a PPV quality headliner)
- Some form of stakes to justify the card still being a PPV