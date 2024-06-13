  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

If McGregor can't fight at UFC 303 what is your preferred main event? (realistic options only)

If Conor McGregor can't fight at UFC 303, what is your preferred main event?

  • Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 for the LHW belt

    Votes: 14 46.7%

  • Max Holloway vs Michael Chandler for the BMF belt

    Votes: 15 50.0%

  • other (suggest below)

    Votes: 1 3.3%
  • Total voters
    30
It is seeming more likely that McGregor will not fight at UFC 303 & the UFC is looking for a replacement fighter (or fighters) to step in for a new main event.

Which main event would you prefer to see headline UFC 303?

What's "realistic" in my opinion:
  • No weight class champions aside from Pereira, he's the only one who would actually consider it imo (O'Malley, Du Plessis etc aren't going to come in and make weight on this short of notice or risk their titles with next to no training camp)
  • Still has to be a PPV quality main event (ie someone like Charles Oliveira would likely step in if offered a big pay day to rematch Chandler at 170, but that's not a PPV quality headliner)
  • Some form of stakes to justify the card still being a PPV
Only other option I could think that is semi-realistic is if the UFC throw a bigger pay day at Aspinall & Blaydes to fight at 303 instead of 304 & cut their camps short a few weeks.
 
No way they pull Aspinal from a UK card this close out. I’d guess Alex and Jiri go at it, both having short training camps vs Holloway coming in at short notice against Chandler (even though that’s an amazingly fun fight).
 
Either turn it into a free event with Hill vs Carlos as the headliner or cancel it, unless Max and Chandler agree to fight on 2 weeks notice there is no saving the event, hell even there they would have to give some money back to the ticket holders, they can't charge the same without Conor.

So just that, there is no saving so turn it into a free numbered event, maybe get Holland or black beast vs someone to add to the main card, if the injury is not that serious, reschedule Conor for the sphere, if it is serious have him close out the year at Tmobile in December.
 
No offence, but Chandler has no bidness fighting Max, let alone a BMF belt. The only person that wanted to see Conor fight Chandler was Conor.
Chandler should be shelved for a main event UFC fight night.
 
I like all these options. Poatan/Jiri 2, Holloway/Chandler, Aspinall/Blaydes and would add Aspinall/Poatan.
 
Hdfi said:
I like all these options. Poatan/Jiri 2, Holloway/Chandler, Aspinall/Blaydes and would add Aspinall/Poatan.
Click to expand...
Well your an idiot. Remove Holloway/chandler and you sound smarter.
 
Hdfi said:
I like all these options. Poatan/Jiri 2, Holloway/Chandler, Aspinall/Blaydes and would add Aspinall/Poatan.
Click to expand...

Aspinall/Pereira needs a proper build up, if they booked it now all the drama would just be in the suspense of how ballsy it would be for Pereira to take that fight especially on short notice.

But in reality keeping in mind that Aspinall is already in camp he would just go full wrestler & finish Pereira in a minute or two, it's not a very engaging matchup stylistically.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
No offence, but Chandler has no bidness fighting Max, let alone a BMF belt. The only person that wanted to see Conor fight Chandler was Conor.
Chandler should be shelved for a main event UFC fight night.
Click to expand...
Nobody wants to see Max wipe the floor with Chandler like he did Justin. Max vs Islam for the title would be great. Let's see Islam hug it out with a goat TDD and striker.
 
Chandler is the one being replaced. Conor's looking for a suitable name to headline against.
 
dominion said:
Nobody wants to see Max wipe the floor with Chandler like he did Justin. Max vs Islam for the title would be great. Let's see Islam hug it out with a goat TDD and striker.
Click to expand...

Well remember Chandler has been preparing for a fight at 170 lbs for months, Max has probably dropped a bit of his size following UFC 300 since he was likely anticipating returning to 145 lbs for his next fight. I could see Max cruising to a decision vs Chandler even on short notice but the danger factor of Chandler those first 2 rounds would be incredibly high.
 
dominion said:
Nobody wants to see Max wipe the floor with Chandler like he did Justin. Max vs Islam for the title would be great. Let's see Islam hug it out with a goat TDD and striker.
Click to expand...
I don't know how Max vs Chandler works out at 170. I still think Max wins, but he shouldn't even take that fight in his postion right now.
 
Pereira/Jiri 2, I'd rather save Max for a Topuria showdown later in the year
Altho it's a bit different now... Ngl I think it might also be a bit too late for that option as well
 
Poatan vs Jiri is preferable to the original main event. Tell me, what the fuck is special about two bloated light weights fighting at 170 when neither have fought in well over a year?
 
Alex vs Jiri 2
Charles vs Colby

Doubt Chandler will want to stay on the card, he's waited this long.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
I don't know how Max vs Chandler works out at 170. I still think Max wins, but he shouldn't even take that fight in his postion right now.
Click to expand...

Probably shouldn't take that fight no, but UFC would likely be giving him the highest pay of his entire career if he were to step in so that's a good reason to consider it lol.
 
