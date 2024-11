It was always a ridiculous idea. It should have been a one-time cheesy gimmick fight and left it at that. Two wannabe tough guys with double digit losses fighting over a fake belt because neither of them were likely to get another shot at a real one.



As soon as Holloway and Gaethje fought for it (and essentially legitimized it) it became more of a promotional tool than anything else.



There are no real criteria for determining eligibility, it's non-lineal, and it's just meaningless marketing as far as I'm concerned.