If he has enough time to develop the right style to go with the strengths of his body. He would be a great fighter, because it's more about the mind than the body.



The size wouldn't hinder him, because he would have gotten used to the size. He would be a very different fighter, likely. Better? who knows. He wouldn't be as explosive, but he'd be stronger and have more size to work with.



His chin would be the biggest x factor though. But maybe because he wouldn't be as explosive, he would develop better defense to guard his chin? There are way too many variables and not enough data to give a solid answer.