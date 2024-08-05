If death is nothingness, than what is the point of life?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Say there is no afterlife or reincarnation of some kind, but absolute nothingness.

So that's it? We exist and than we disappear? Or we existed all along and just go to this phase of whatever you call it limbo until we pop again?

Or there is more to it than we can ever comprehend?

And if we came from the big bang we always existed in a sense just in protons, neutrons and electrons.

Love to hear your thought, thanks.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Does it really matter it's all just a simulation?
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Point is whatever you make it.

Also, what's his name wrote a novel "the unbearable lightness of being" regarding how much of a burden it is to have a life with nothing after. Then he wrote a second book that he wished could've had that title.

You might like it in relation to your question.
 
Thank you for the suggestions.
 
I remember reading how Thomas Edison was once asked by an old lady "Mr Edison, what's this electricity thing?". "Electricity it is, madam. Use it", he answered. That's probably the most rational way to look at this life we're living. Live it the best you can. I'm truly convinced there's much more and we probably can't even comprehend what this whole "reality" is. But as long as we're here, believing there is a reason for it is nice.
 
Thank you for that, that's well said.
 
I think we die and transfer to another reality like electrons that disappears and reappears.
How can we exist when our eyes don't even exist
 
What was it like for you before you were born? If that’s nothingness, it doesn’t seem so bad.

It would be nice if all our suffering had meaning behind it. Maybe we’re attuned to the idea of an afterlife for a reason. I hope so.
 
