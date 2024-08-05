If death is nothingness, than what is the point of life?

Say there is no afterlife or reincarnation of some kind, but absolute nothingness.



So that's it? We exist and than we disappear? Or we existed all along and just go to this phase of whatever you call it limbo until we pop again?



Or there is more to it than we can ever comprehend?



And if we came from the big bang we always existed in a sense just in protons, neutrons and electrons.



Love to hear your thought, thanks.