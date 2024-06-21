If Boxing was run like UFC?

Due to Riyadh paying out the ass to get these deals done and being okay with losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the process, people suddenly think boxing has been run correctly for the last three decades and the best has actually fought the best. Hilarious.



Without Turki's involvement, Usyk/Fury and Bivol/Biev never take place. Crawford/Spence took half a decade to make happen and until the last few years, Terence has been content to fight lesser thans to protect his record. Boxing is rife with fighters refusing to fight one another, or fighters who cherry pick opposition moving up weight classes to collect belts, and pad their historical standing. Don't get me started on commission and judging corruption.



I love boxing but it's riddled with problems. It's fixation with undefeated records is as much a hindrance as scorecards, bad judges and cherry picking.