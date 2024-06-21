If Boxing was run like UFC?

Streeter
In terms of for most part the best fighting g the best and true 5 fight cards with 5 actual good fights.
Boxing cards are all focused on main and they might have names on undercard sometimes but usually squash fights . And boxers fight alot of "gimme" fights . Unless your a huge name your fighting killers everytime out past a certain point of success.
If Boxing was run like the UFC would Boxing once again be combat sports king and UFC Be niche like it was a while back?
