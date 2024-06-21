  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

If Boxing was run like UFC?

Streeter

Streeter

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 28, 2016
Messages
19,384
Reaction score
11,166
In terms of for most part the best fighting g the best and true 5 fight cards with 5 actual good fights.

Boxing cards are all focused on main and they might have names on undercard sometimes but usually squash fights . And boxers fight alot of "gimme" fights . Unless your a huge name your fighting killers everytime out past a certain point of success.

If Boxing was run like the UFC would Boxing once again be combat sports king and UFC Be niche like it was a while back?
 
Boxing is so fucked up for so long it cant even be thought of on the same terms of the UFC whatsoever hahahah. Just trying to imagine it hurts my brains.
 
I think its ok to have both.

Fighters who make good money can just start promoting their own fights or two promotions can come together to put an event together. In that case there is more flexibility than UFC has.
 
Turki Al-Sheikh has been doing a great job with boxing. He’s making the fights that need to happen! He will change boxing for the better!



His Excellency is excellency looking to buy out Matchroom, Top Rank, PBC, Golden Boy & Queensberry
 
Last edited:
storeybuckle said:
Turki Al-Sheikh has been doing a great job with boxing. He’s making the fights that need to happen! He will change boxing for the better!



His Excellency is excellency looking to buy out Matchroom, Top Rank, PBC, Golden Boy & Queensberry
Turki is very interested in all of them and he is a pissed fan of those 4 boxing organizations that is preventing fights to happen. Lucky for Turki he has a crown prince who will spend money for his vice.
 
Boxers fight people at there level as they work up the food chain. Do you not understand the UFC is the top tier of MMA? They fight the same type of fights before they get into the UFC.
 
Due to Riyadh paying out the ass to get these deals done and being okay with losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the process, people suddenly think boxing has been run correctly for the last three decades and the best has actually fought the best. Hilarious.

Without Turki's involvement, Usyk/Fury and Bivol/Biev never take place. Crawford/Spence took half a decade to make happen and until the last few years, Terence has been content to fight lesser thans to protect his record. Boxing is rife with fighters refusing to fight one another, or fighters who cherry pick opposition moving up weight classes to collect belts, and pad their historical standing. Don't get me started on commission and judging corruption.

I love boxing but it's riddled with problems. It's fixation with undefeated records is as much a hindrance as scorecards, bad judges and cherry picking.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Due to Riyadh paying out the ass to get these deals done and being okay with losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the process, people suddenly think boxing has been run correctly for the last three decades and the best has actually fought the best. Hilarious.
No one knows how much they make or lose. This is just stuff MMA fanboys say to make themselves feel better. UFC tickets aren't cheap, but boxing tickets are at least 4 times as much and they sell out.

I paid around $500 to sit about 50 feet from the cage to see Brock vs Cain. Those ticket now are around 2K. Those same tickets for high level boxing are closer to 10K.
 
TheComputerGuy said:
No one knows how much they make or lose. This is just stuff MMA fanboys say to make themselves feel better. UFC tickets aren't cheap, but boxing tickets are at least 4 times as much and they sell out.

I paid around $500 to sit about 50 feet from the cage to see Brock vs Cain. Those ticket now are around 2K. Those same tickets for high level boxing are closer to 10K.
Fury/Ngannou cost at least $50 million.
How much are Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight crossover bout

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou face off on Saturday, October 28 in a heavyweight fight. We break down the purse for both fighters.
It tanked on PPV:
Report: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou PPV numbers extremely low

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou put on a big fight in Saudi Arabia, but it seems nobody actually saw it.
I'm not sure how I'm trying to make myself feel better. There's a reason why these are on midday or in the morning - Turki doesn't care if it makes a single penny. I'm not speaking about gate, but overall cost to hold the event and pay the fighters in comparison to overall income.

Maybe the Computer guy should use Google. Just a thought. What are you gonna hit me with next, 'cope'? Lol
 
