Ideas on converting a swimming pool?

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
120,048
Reaction score
54,542
I bought a house with a disused swimming pool, the previous owners or owners before that filled it in with sand. If it wasn't the hottest place on the planet I'd get it back to its former glory but even in the shade it's too hot here to get much use out of it. At the moment its only use is the odd winter night fire pit.

So, I was thinking a gazebo type scenario with those upright things that spritz a mist of water on you but don't know about getting a full on patio or just pebbles/shingles. I've got a front and back patio so don't really need another one but it's a complete waste of space as it is right now and it's a decent enough size to get some use out of.

Neither of us are green fingered so not really interested in plants.

Anyone done something similar?
 
Sonny Qc said:
skate ramp obviously


joking aside,
google convertin swimming pool to a pond.

it's beautiful.
Click to expand...
That isn't a bad idea at all. I'd have to look into safe temperatures for fish though, I don't know how that would work with 115f heat.
 
Make it onto a cool underground bunker where you hang out to escape the heat.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Put a blue tarp over it and use it as a secret underground greenhouse to grow reefer


Click to expand...

Ahhh see I can actually grow weed pretty well but I don't like being high anymore.

@Sonny Qc I appreciate the pond suggestion which I gave good consideration to but I'd be worried about the fish boiling and also upkeep.
 
Pond for sure. You dont need fish to make it a pond fyi, although they make it pretty awesome.
 
Figure out the drainage system first, then level the ground. Use half as a seating/fire pit area and the other half with space to drop in a nice hot tub. So you get a nice in ground hot tub / seating area. Maybe build a patio cover over it. Honestly it depends on the size, location in the yard, overall backyard size and budget. Even a in ground deck for seating and BBQ area may be a good idea.
 
Weekend women’s mud wrestling tournaments…?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,807
Messages
56,670,693
Members
175,339
Latest member
shadowmanifold

Share this page

Back
Top