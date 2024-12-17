Ideas on converting a swimming pool?

I bought a house with a disused swimming pool, the previous owners or owners before that filled it in with sand. If it wasn't the hottest place on the planet I'd get it back to its former glory but even in the shade it's too hot here to get much use out of it. At the moment its only use is the odd winter night fire pit.



So, I was thinking a gazebo type scenario with those upright things that spritz a mist of water on you but don't know about getting a full on patio or just pebbles/shingles. I've got a front and back patio so don't really need another one but it's a complete waste of space as it is right now and it's a decent enough size to get some use out of.



Neither of us are green fingered so not really interested in plants.



Anyone done something similar?