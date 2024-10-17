well the IBF can only really tell him to defend his IBF title, i'm not opposed to this TBH, it stifles competition if there is just one champion, i'd rather see unification fights every few years when fighters have got themselves in order, this isnt the UFC where there is a shallow pool of fighters to choose from.



Biev isnt going to be able to fight all of the young guns, so free up a title and let some of the other guys duke it out, if he is still around then he can unify again at a later date