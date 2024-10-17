I think that the IBF will grant him the chance of a rematch … it is going to depend if they can agree on that rematch $… which surprisingly they did not had (a rematch clause)I expect he'll vacate the IBF title and rematch Bivol. Eifert can fight somebody else for it.
which is a great thing, rematch clauses are a curse of the sport at the momentI think that the IBF will grant him the chance of a rematch … it is going to depend if they can agree on that rematch $… which surprisingly they did not had (a rematch clause)