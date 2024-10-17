News IBF orders Beterbiev vs Eifert

Ibf did this bullshit at HW too, took the belt away from Usyk... though i have to admit, it was Turki's plot back than, i have a hard time thinking they'll do anything without Don Turki's permission
 
well the IBF can only really tell him to defend his IBF title, i'm not opposed to this TBH, it stifles competition if there is just one champion, i'd rather see unification fights every few years when fighters have got themselves in order, this isnt the UFC where there is a shallow pool of fighters to choose from.

Biev isnt going to be able to fight all of the young guns, so free up a title and let some of the other guys duke it out, if he is still around then he can unify again at a later date
 
I expect he'll vacate the IBF title and rematch Bivol. Eifert can fight somebody else for it.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I expect he'll vacate the IBF title and rematch Bivol. Eifert can fight somebody else for it.
Click to expand...
I think that the IBF will grant him the chance of a rematch … it is going to depend if they can agree on that rematch $… which surprisingly they did not had (a rematch clause)
 
MMALOPEZ said:
I think that the IBF will grant him the chance of a rematch … it is going to depend if they can agree on that rematch $… which surprisingly they did not had (a rematch clause)
Click to expand...
which is a great thing, rematch clauses are a curse of the sport at the moment
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,875
Messages
56,353,642
Members
175,179
Latest member
zablawa

Share this page

Back
Top