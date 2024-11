He's a good guy, and good on him fir getting one final big payday. Did seem that's all he was there for though.



He looked OLD last night though, not even 42 old, he looked like 58 year old Tyson did the night before, maybe worse even. Zero movement, zero defense, zero desire to be there, gunshy as hell. Absolutely shot to shit.



Jon landed something like 100 of 120 strikes against him. Thats not just a career high for Jon, but it blows his previous best strike % out of the water, at 37 years old and looking slow as Derrick Lewis. If that doesn't tell you everything about where Stipe is at, I don't know what will.



I miss prime Stipe, not whatever that was last night.