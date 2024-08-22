Elections I went to JD Vance Rally

I went because it was 5 minute walk from my parent's house. If Walz comes here and is a 5 minute walk, I will go as well.

Vance was proceeded by the Sheriff who called Haitians "mean people". He's always so tolerant.

Vance came out to pander to law enforcement and lie about Harris' record as attorney general. He blamed drug cartels on Harris is just insane. The truth is just as bad as the bs that they make up about each other.

Vance tires to sound tough by saying he wants to secure the border or have harsher penalties for drug offenders, but it doesn't address the root causes like addiction, mental health, economic inequalities. It's hard to sound like a bad ass advocating for money for drug rehabilitation.

The speech was a whole lot of pandering with narrow-minded, fear-based rhetoric that scapegoats immigrants and poor people.



The roof guys were present though.


456046493-3784773268401976-6476164779987452045-n.jpg
456460800-10220748839065386-5410146264488700995-n.jpg
 
I guarantee Trump wishes he had picked someone else. Vance brings absolutely nothing positive to the ticket, and a whole bunch of negatives.
 
Ares Black said:
I guarantee Trump wishes he had picked someone else. Vance brings absolutely nothing positive to the ticket, and a whole bunch of negatives.
He picked a loyalist when it looked like he was cruising to an easy win over Biden so it made sense to him at the time.
 
It's a real conundrum. He's an anchor around the neck of anyone unlucky enough to stand near him, he's a weird little freak, and he was picked to energize the base except they all hate his guts. But dropping him makes Donny look like a stupid old denture wearing fuck who doesn't know what he's doing. Which is all accurate, but probably tough for him to admit
 
Islam Imamate said:
He picked a loyalist when it looked like he was cruising to an easy win over Biden so it made sense to him at the time.
yeah apparently Tucker Carlson and Trump's idiot sons were very pro-Vance and convinced him. Unfortunately their political instincts are... not great.
 
Ares Black said:
Not even remotely close.

Walz is a perfect VP pick for Harris. Vance is a disastrous one for Trump.
Walz is literally 100x more likable than Harris. Everyone I’ve seen on this board has more positivity feelings for him than for her. Tbh, I haven’t seen a single person actually say they like HER.
 
Rob Battisti said:
I wonder if Biden dropped out prior to picking Vance if he would have picked someone else. I really thought it would be Scott.
I do think Biden purposefully timed his dropping out right after the RNC to try to shift the headlines away from it and that timing has really worked out.
 
Rob Battisti said:
I wonder if Biden dropped out prior to picking Vance if he would have picked someone else. I really thought it would be Scott.
I think he definitely would have picked someone different. Vance was an overconfident pick and it has backfired pretty badly.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Walz is literally 100x more likable than Harris. Everyone I’ve seen on this board has more positivity feelings for him than for her. Tbh, I haven’t seen a single person actually say they like HER.
Seriously. The biggest challenge for the Harris/Walz campaign is to make sure Kamala still seems like the candidate. I think it will work because Walz doesn't really seem Presidential, just likeable.
 
Rob Battisti said:
I wonder if Biden dropped out prior to picking Vance if he would have picked someone else. I really thought it would be Scott.
I don't think Trump has that much understanding of the situation. He goes to his advisers much like Biden. It took like nearly 3 weeks for Biden to decide. Trump gets advice but blows most of it off. Steve Bannon likely recommended him.
 
It's still hilarious Dump picked Cance.

Donald is turning an easy lay-up into LeBron James trying to hit a three-point buzzer-beater.
 
