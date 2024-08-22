I went because it was 5 minute walk from my parent's house. If Walz comes here and is a 5 minute walk, I will go as well.Vance was proceeded by the Sheriff who called Haitians "mean people". He's always so tolerant.Vance came out to pander to law enforcement and lie about Harris' record as attorney general. He blamed drug cartels on Harris is just insane. The truth is just as bad as the bs that they make up about each other.Vance tires to sound tough by saying he wants to secure the border or have harsher penalties for drug offenders, but it doesn't address the root causes like addiction, mental health, economic inequalities. It's hard to sound like a bad ass advocating for money for drug rehabilitation.The speech was a whole lot of pandering with narrow-minded, fear-based rhetoric that scapegoats immigrants and poor people.The roof guys were present though.