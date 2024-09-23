I was watching UFC on the interwebs when suddenly..

Spam from someone named Lead came into my mail. I was watching UFC on youtube.

Social - 2024 PotWR semifinals.
This is the Semifinals for the President of the War Room. You will have one vote. The top four Candidates from the previous round will be competing for your love. @cottagecheesefan @Rob Battisti @Andy Capp @Other You are free to Tag up to 10 people per post. Limit your campaign to this...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

He keeps mailing me.
Is this normal?

And yes. I was actually watching Igor Vovchanchyn but lied about it to make a thread about it on this forum.
Still weird is it not? I can not even find the thing on the HWs.
 
lol you probably have your preferences set to email you any time you get tagged. You can change it in Preferences.
 
There comes a time in every girl's life where she's got to ask herself, deep down inside, is she ready to be going steady.
You tried! But you have to fit that joke better.
Came close. Keep it for another day!
 
Even worse


He messaged you without pants on
This makes you wonder about the actual state of Sherbros while posting and talking their shit on here, lol. I almost forget that people drink alcohol and use drugs, which no doubt plays a role in the outbursts and meltdowns.
 
This makes you wonder about the actual state of Sherbros while posting and talking their shit on here, lol. I almost forget that people drink alcohol and use drugs, which no doubt plays a role in the outbursts and meltdowns.
I've drunk posted on occasion, unfortunately
 
