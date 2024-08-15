I want to retire in the next 2 years.... considering options.

For some context, I am about to turn 40, but I find myself at a crossroads in my career.

I'm a university professor, and it is nothing like I thought it would be. The administrative burden, the beaurocracy, the complete forfeiting of any sort of authority to appease entitled students has sucked all the joy out of the job.

Even my research is heavily guided by funding interests, so I spend my waking hours chasing grant projects. In short, I feel burned out.

I recently had several friends move to live in South east Asia and they have said nothing but good things.

I *think* I would be financially okay - I make $2000 in passive income monthly in dividends, and could rent my existing property for around $5k (Full sized 3200sq 5 bedroom home)

I have no children, no significant other, and in theory, could have $7000k CAD per month to spend on living expense.

If I don't like it, I could always come back home and live in my house.

The aforementioned plan seems deceptively simple. I'm sure there are other costs/factors that I am not thinking about .

What places may seem like a fun place to begin planning a potential Early retirement. Could be anywhere in the world that is friendly to expats and is perpetually warm weather.
 
The Ontario LTB system is broken. Once someone becomes your tenant, it will take you more than a year to evict them for non-payment of rent.
 
Don't know, the world's a big place. Academia is bullshit, I'm glad I found that out before I went further than a bachelor's. I had a Black studies professor who tried to steer me into teaching, fuck that shit. he was way more burned out than you are most likely. He was in his late 60's and miserable. Where do you teach?

Anyway, could be worse, I'm burned out on life period and I have no place on earth to go. I could go to Alaska, my ancestral homeland but there is no way to make money, the natives are impoverished and wrong headed and I don't really know how to live off the land.
 
People think that they can scale back as they get older, but they do not realize how expensive the health impacts of old age are. They also do not realize how little socialized medicine cares for non-workers.

If you retire, it will be difficult to start over again because of the gap time in your resume.
 
A friend of mine lived in Vietnam for a few years and loved it.
That was 25 years ago or so and they were rich like you are lol...but they lived good and liked the culture.
 
StonedLemur said:
A friend of mine lived in Vietnam for a few years and loved it.
That was 25 years ago or so and they were rich like you are lol...but they lived good and liked the culture.
Weren't rich*
 
Waiting for the eventual cheating joke.

Seriously though good luck though. You should be fine if you rent out your home in TO and live in Asia. It's going to be boring though. You might need to find something to entertain yourself. You can be a decent human without being a passport bro.
 
i've heard american retirees moving to mexico or the philippines. A friend had a cop for a dad who retired, needed one of her kidneys and died a few years later, they say cops die on average five years after retirement for some reason.
 
