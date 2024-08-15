I want to retire in the next 2 years.... considering options.

For some context, I am about to turn 40, but I find myself at a crossroads in my career.



I'm a university professor, and it is nothing like I thought it would be. The administrative burden, the beaurocracy, the complete forfeiting of any sort of authority to appease entitled students has sucked all the joy out of the job.



Even my research is heavily guided by funding interests, so I spend my waking hours chasing grant projects. In short, I feel burned out.



I recently had several friends move to live in South east Asia and they have said nothing but good things.



I *think* I would be financially okay - I make $2000 in passive income monthly in dividends, and could rent my existing property for around $5k (Full sized 3200sq 5 bedroom home)



I have no children, no significant other, and in theory, could have $7000k CAD per month to spend on living expense.



If I don't like it, I could always come back home and live in my house.



The aforementioned plan seems deceptively simple. I'm sure there are other costs/factors that I am not thinking about .



What places may seem like a fun place to begin planning a potential Early retirement. Could be anywhere in the world that is friendly to expats and is perpetually warm weather.