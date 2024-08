I want to buy a wood splitter

I wish I had that when I was younger. It would have helped.



Here is my old guy story:



When I was growing up in the booger woods of southern Oregon, My parents farm house had two wood stoves for heat..ONLY!



We had wood splitting mauls and 5 lbs. metal wedges....No motor driven fancy pants wood splitter. Of course motor wood splitters weren't invented yet...I think.



My dad would buy a log truck load of log and my two brother and I split wood. I think we split over 10 lifetimes of firewood growing up. A LOT!

Dad said it builds "Character" splitting fire wood. It also built my two brother and I like a brick shithouses.



We wold invite our friends over and have a wood splitting party. He would buy beer for everyone but we could not drink any till we were done for the day. Motivation for sure.



Dad would saw the logs with his Husqvarna chainsaw, he loved that saw, into the desired lengths and we would be behind him splitting away.



I am old now and I think if I would pull every muscle in my body just looking at someone splitting firewood by hand.



Good times.