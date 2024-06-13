There is a CVS in my neighborhood and the parking lot has these signs in itCVS is a reputable organization. There is no way they would make a threat like this unless they are able to act on it. The only way this would work is if they have a team of parking lot ninjas. I mean how else would they able to tell if someone walked off their lot and went to another store unless there is a ninja hiding somewhere with an arsenal of boots watching everything and ready to pounce on offenders?Since these ninjas are so secretive, I have never actually seen them. SO I turn to the infinite wisdom of SherdogHow do I go about getting into this group?Can I do this as a side hustle to my current full time job, or does this require my full dedication?How long does it take to train in these parking lot ninja arts? Is there still time for me to get started?Any insight on this would be greatly appreciated.