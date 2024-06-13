  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

There is a CVS in my neighborhood and the parking lot has these signs in it

cvs pl.JPG

CVS is a reputable organization. There is no way they would make a threat like this unless they are able to act on it. The only way this would work is if they have a team of parking lot ninjas. I mean how else would they able to tell if someone walked off their lot and went to another store unless there is a ninja hiding somewhere with an arsenal of boots watching everything and ready to pounce on offenders?

Since these ninjas are so secretive, I have never actually seen them. SO I turn to the infinite wisdom of Sherdog

How do I go about getting into this group?
Can I do this as a side hustle to my current full time job, or does this require my full dedication?
How long does it take to train in these parking lot ninja arts? Is there still time for me to get started?

Any insight on this would be greatly appreciated.
 
No clue. I imagine a bored store manager will be watching the cameras. I've also seen tow truck drivers camp in parking lots where people like to illegally park for easy hooks.

Go park your car there and pretend to walk off. If you see a tow truck, run back to your car before they can hook it
 
Reminds me of this channel, was fun to watch sometimes. After COVID they stopped uploading.

 
Here’s a better idea: Fund more public transit so we don’t have to waste so much space on parking lots.
 
